SMI 12’772 -0.2%  SPI 16’286 -0.1%  Dow 36’232 0.0%  DAX 15’948 -0.7%  Euro 1.0435 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.4%  Gold 1’797 0.4%  Bitcoin 38’133 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.3%  Öl 81.9 -0.1% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
10.01.2022 01:30:00

Ascletis Announces U.S. IND Filing for In-House Developed Oral PD-L1 Small Molecule Inhibitor ASC61 for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672) announces today the filing of the U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application for in-house developed oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, ASC61, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

ASC61 is an oral potent and highly selective PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor and blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction through inducing PD-L1 dimerization and internalization. As a single agent, ASC61 demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy in multiple animal models such as the humanized mouse model. Preclinical studies showed ASC61 has good safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in animal models. ASC61 oral tablets, which will be used in the clinical trial, were developed with the in-house proprietary technology.

Compared to injectable PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies, ASC61, as an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, has the following benefits: (1) ease of dosing and no need for hospital visits for injections; (2) all-oral combinations with other oral anti-tumor drugs; and (3) rapid titration of doses for better management of immune-related adverse events (irAEs).

 "We are excited about filing U.S. IND of ASC61." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "As we are advancing the phase III clinical trial of ASC40, a fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, in combination with Bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), ASC61, as an oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, will further strengthen the Company's oncology pipeline."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), a global platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of viral diseases, NASH/PBC, and cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors) to address unmet medical needs both in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis targets those therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective, and efficiently advances the developments of pipelines with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products and 20 robust R&D pipelines of drug candidates with global competitiveness, and is actively exploring new therapeutic areas.

1. Viral Diseases: (1) Hepatitis B Virus (functional cure): focus on breakthrough therapies for CHB functional cure with a subcutaneously-injected PD-L1 antibody – ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (2) COVID-19 pipeline: currently includes (i) ritonavir oral tablet (100 mg), an authorized product, (ii) ASC10, an oral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor and (iii) ASC11, an oral 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) inhibitor. (3) HIV/AIDS: ASC22, an immune therapy to restore HIV-specific immune responses and eventually lead to a functional cure of HIV-infected patients. (4) Hepatitis C: successfully launched an all-oral regimen of combining ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® (RDV/DNV regimen).

2. Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis/Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THRβ and FXR, three fixed-dose combinations for NASH and one PBC program targeting FXR.

3. Cancer (oral cancer metabolic checkpoint and immune checkpoint inhibitors): a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN, which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism, and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors.

4. Exploratory Indications: Acne: Following NASH and recurrent GBM, the third indication for ASC40 has been approved to enter Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-us-ind-filing-for-in-house-developed-oral-pd-l1-small-molecule-inhibitor-asc61-for-treatment-of-advanced-solid-tumors-301456808.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kann man Strukturierte Produkte mit Kryptowährungen vergleichen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt Dominique Böhler warum Anleger in beiden Produktarten risikobewusst bzw risikoaffin sein sollten und welche Chancen in Strukturierten Produkten, aber auch Aktien und Kryptowährungen stecken.

Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
07.01.22 Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
07.01.22 Vontobel: Stimmen Sie für uns ab: Swiss Derivative Awards 2022
07.01.22 Marktüberblick: Zinsentwicklung weiter im Fokus
07.01.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Rücklauf zum 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Unterstützungslinie hält bisher
06.01.22 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Globale Lieferkettenkrise: Morgan Stanley-Analysten identifizieren "regionale Champions" und "Bottlenecks"
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Mit diesen Aktien und ETFs können Anleger auch ohne SpaceX-Listing am Weltraum-Hype teilhaben
Diese Bücher über Berkshire-CEO Warren Buffett sollten Anleger kennen
Top-Performer: Diese Aktien brachten in den letzten 30 Jahren die höchsten jährlichen Renditen
Analyst erwartet 2022 "langfristige Rally" beim Ölpreis
Studie: Unter diesen Umständen macht Geld wirklich glücklich
Aktien, Rohstoffe, Anleihen: Die Top-Titel für 2022
Expertenprognosen: Kommt es 2022 zum Höhenflug beim Goldpreis?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit