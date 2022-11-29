SMI 11'162 -0.1%  SPI 14'261 -0.2%  Dow 33'849 -1.5%  DAX 14'383 -1.1%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'935.5100 -0.7%  Gold 1'741 -0.8%  Bitcoin 15'400 -1.2%  Dollar 1 0.0%  Öl 82.4600 -1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
2022 für Apple-Fans noch nicht vorbei: Was auf Apple-User in diesem Jahr noch zukommt
Marktorakel: Fondsmanager Peter E. Huber hat die Krisen des Jahres 2022 vorhergesehen
Massive Verbindlichkeiten: So hoch sind die Schulden der FTX bei den grössten Gläubigern
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
Buffett-Vize überraschend zahm: Charlie Munger mit Lobeshymne auf Tesla
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
29.11.2022 01:10:00

Ascletis Announces IND Filing of Oral 3CLpro Inhibitor ASC11 for COVID-19 Accepted by China NMPA

HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease (3CLpro) for COVID-19, has been accepted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In antiviral cellular assays with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 demonstrated much higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 than other 3CLpro inhibitors including Nirmatrelvir, S-217622, PBI-0451 and EDP-235. ASC11 remains potent antiviral activity against various popular Omicron variants such as BA.1 and BA.5. In the animal model with infectious SARS-CoV-2, ASC11 also showed potent antiviral activity.

ASC11 is an in-house discovered oral small molecule drug candidate using various proprietary technologies including molecular docking. Ascletis has filed global patent applications for ASC11 and related compounds and their use in viral disease.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 22 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-ind-filing-of-oral-3clpro-inhibitor-asc11-for-covid-19-accepted-by-china-nmpa-301687978.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.11.22 Microsofts Milliarden-Deal ruft Behörden auf den Plan
28.11.22 Bitcoin tendiert wieder Richtung 16.000 Dollar – China-Risiken belasten
28.11.22 Keine Spur von vorweihnachtlicher Ruhe
28.11.22 MarketFlow Live en français - Crude oil 🛢️ PCE inflation🔍 dollar ↘️
28.11.22 Vontobel: BRC mit 10.00% p.a. auf Nestlé, Richemont, UBS Group und 50% Barriere
28.11.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
28.11.22 SMI leicht schwächer erwartet
27.11.22 Ein Gold-Ankerprodukt für einen sicheren Hafen | BX Swiss TV
25.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
24.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 26.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'646.43 19.30 BQSSMU
Short 11'879.99 13.82 I1SSMU
Short 12'325.62 8.88 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'162.16 28.11.2022 17:30:35
Long 10'750.04 19.64 GVSSMU
Long 10'492.09 13.65 A4SSMU
Long 10'063.50 8.95 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie erstmals unter 3 Franken: Fed dürfte Geldstrafen und Auflagen verhängen - Abgang der Bezugsrechte
CS-Aktie fällt auf Allzeittief: Credit Suisse bringt erste Kapitalerhöhung unter Dach und Fach - Saudi National Bank kauft zahlreiche Anteile
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Darum könnte BTC schon bald wieder über 20.000 $ steigen – jetzt kaufen?
Dubiose Transaktionen: Millionen an Investorengeldern angeblich in die Taschen von FTX-Gründer Sam Bankman-Fried geflossen
Forbo-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CEO Michael Schumacher wird überraschend durch Kardex-CEO ersetzt
Credit Suisse-Aktien fallen nach Abgang der Bezugsrechte unter 3 Franken
Microsoft-Aktie: So wurde Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates zu einem der reichsten Menschen der Welt
Euro gibt zum US-Dollar und Franken weiter nach
China-Proteste belasten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Montagshandel wenig verändert -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliesst schwächer
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Nur geringer teil der Vermögensbasis ging verloren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.