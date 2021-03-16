Ascent Protein's Recovery Water Gains Nationwide Distribution at Sprouts Farmers Market

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition brands, announces national distribution of its protein beverage, Recovery Water, at Sprouts Farmers Market. Starting March 16, 2021, Ascent's Recovery Water will be available at more than 360 Sprouts stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts will carry all three flavors of Recovery Water: Fruit Punch, Pineapple Coconut & Watermelon.

Ascent launched Recovery Water in 2020 as an extension of its high-quality, clean sports nutrition products. Recovery Water is a ready-to-drink beverage that offers 20g of clean whey protein with zero artificial ingredients and electrolytes for hydration – at only 100 calories. Recovery Water is a water-based beverage and delicious to drink; it's not thick or chalky like other products on the market. Recovery Water is currently available in three flavors and Ascent anticipates launching a fourth flavor later this year.

"Sprouts is a great fit for Ascent and our mission to help athletes naturally improve their athletic performance. Recovery Water is a breakthrough in ready to drink protein beverages, and our partnership with Sprouts allows consumers to conveniently find their favorite protein products while doing all of their weekly shopping," says Josh Haskins, Head of Sales for Ascent Protein.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly grown into a leading sports nutrition brand and currently has the highest consumer rating among the Top 20 Whey protein brands on Amazon. Based in Denver, CO and family owned, Ascent is one of the only sports nutrition brands that produces the protein themselves - filtering it in their own facilities and sourcing the milk from local dairy farmers in Northern Colorado.

Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x CrossFit Games Champion, Katrin Davidsdottir. Ascent is also first-ever performance nutrition partner of USA Weightlifting.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent Native Fuel® is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

