Ascent® Helps Those Facing Challenges Caused by COVID-19 and Expands Distribution

DENVER, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent®, one of America's fastest-growing sports nutrition companies, just announced it is supporting those impacted by COVID-19 through the creation of the Gym Relief Fund and contributions to other initiatives. Simultaneously, Ascent announced expanded distribution into new retailers, The Giant Company and Fresh Thyme to make it easier for consumers to locate Ascent products.

To help gym partners and others during this challenging time, Ascent has also provided cash and product donations to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including:

- Ascent has established the Gym Relief Fund. From March 31- April 30, Ascent will be donating 15% of all purchases back to participating gyms. So far, nearly 300 gyms are participating in the program.

-Ascent will also be supporting United in Movement, an online fitness challenge for participants of all skill levels, created to raise relief funds to support humanitarian efforts, businesses, and gyms impacted by COVID-19. Ascent will be donating silent auction items including a signed Ascent Athlete Christian McCaffrey football, $1000 towards a CrossFit gym membership, product and other items.

- Ascent athlete Christian McCaffrey recently launched a new initiative, 22 and You, which supports healthcare heroes—including hospitals and first responders—in the Carolinas and in his hometown of Denver, CO. Ascent will support 22 and You by providing a cash and product donations. Ascent will also help build awareness and encourage donations via a 22-minute "Ask Me Anything" led by McCaffrey on the Ascent Instagram channel.

Ascent products will be on shelf at many of the Giant/Martins stores beginning the week of April 12. The store will offer a range of Ascent products including Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein, Pre-Workout and Recovery Water. Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein will be available in Chocolate and Vanilla Bean in a variety of sizes, as well as Pre-Workout in Raspberry Lemonade and Ascent's new Fruit Punch flavor of Recovery Water.

Also beginning the week of April 12, Ascent products will be available at all Fresh Thyme stores and online. Fresh Thyme will offer Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein in Chocolate, Vanilla and Chocolate Peanut Butter in a variety of sizes as well as Ascent's Pre-Workout in Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon.

"As a proven leader in sports nutrition, athletes around the world have come to rely on Ascent as they face their biggest challenges," said Paul Vraciu, general manager of Ascent Protein. "Now, as a country, we are facing one of our greatest challenges together and Ascent is there to help. Whether it is an Olympic hopeful working out in her basement or a homebound senior looking for a shelf-stable protein source, Ascent is helping Americans weather the COVID-19 crisis."

The full line of Ascent products helps athletes optimize their performance before, during and after workouts with clean protein. In addition to Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein and Micellar Casein protein powders, Ascent Recovery Water is a ready-to-drink beverage meant for post-workout, and Ascent Pre-Workout boosts energy and hydration levels prior to a workout. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most dominant athletes, including All-Pro running back, Christian McCaffrey, 2x Fittest Woman on Earth and CrossFit athlete, Katrin Davidsdottir, and USA Weightlifting.

About The GIANT Company: Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN'S DIRECT. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market: Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, hundreds of bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme has 74 stores in 11 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymefarmersmarkets, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.

About Ascent Protein: Ascent Native Fuel® is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as "bleaching." Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves -- going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

SOURCE Ascent Protein