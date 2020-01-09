Ascendo Resources Expands by Acquisition of Angie's Staffing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendo Resources, already one of South Florida's fastest-growing companies, continues to expand and has just acquired Jacksonville-based Angie's Staffing. Ascendo Resources has a very strong presence in the Florida Market and over a dozen offices nationwide. They are an award-winning staffing and consulting firm that specializes in corporate recruitment in the areas of accounting, finance, banking, compliance, healthcare, legal, IT, human resources, and administration. Managing Partner of Ascendo Resources, Gustavo Pena said that although Ascendo already has tapped into the Jacksonville market, he expects greater exposure and much faster growth as a result of this merger.

With over 19 years of experience, Angie Langlois, Founder and President of Angie's Staffing has been an industry leader specializing in business development, recruiting, and managing staffing operations in the Jacksonville market. Angie and her husband and co-founder Pete Langlois, both possess a strong and respected reputation, will remain with the firm as Partners.

Pete also hosts the popular weekend radio show 'Hard Work-ah with Pete the Job Guy' on WOKV, dispensing career advice to the workforce of today and tomorrow. "We are so proud to be part of the Ascendo family," Angie added, "We are now able to help more clients and we offer a broader base of staffing solutions."

Pena said Angie's Staffing have established great relationships in the Jacksonville market and have an extensive database of professionals in the field. He aims to leverage their experience to expand Ascendo's recruitment divisions throughout market. There are already several plans in place and a need to hire more recruiting experts, he said.

"It is always a nice and rewarding experience to see two strong companies coming together and uniting forces to grow and help the community," Pena said. "The Florida market generates a big chunk of our revenue and we are eager to continue thriving in more cities."

Ascendo Resources has more than 100 recruiters and over 300 consultants. With revenues of over $35 million, Ascendo Resources is on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for being a Six-Time Honoree on America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List. Last year they made Forbes list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. They have also been featured in several of the South Florida Business Journal lists including, Fastest-Growing Companies, Top Temporary Personnel and Staffing Agencies, among others.

Read more about Ascendo Resources and their Partners: https://ascendo.com/

SOURCE Ascendo Resources