09.02.2021 05:06:00

Ascenda launches Nexus, the new rapid launch option for its SaaS loyalty solution suite

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the technology company that makes loyalty simple, today announced Nexus, a new rapid launch option for its bank customer engagement solutions, enabled by an innovative zero-integration approach.

Ascenda launches Nexus, the new rapid launch option for its SaaS loyalty solution suite, enabled by an innovative zero-integration approach.

Nexus significantly expands the breadth of banks served by Ascenda beyond its current top-tier clients in 30+ markets, unlocking a world-class customer engagement solution for thousands of established banks and neobanks globally who are looking for rapid deployment with minimal complexity and cost. 

Ascenda's loyalty capabilities can now be deployed in a fraction of the typical setup time with Nexus. A first in the industry, the new option eliminates all technical integration, enabling the rollout of compelling new rewards propositions without resource or time constraints. Setup lead time, complexity and cost are all reduced by a factor of ten relative to current industry norms.

Nexus supports Ascenda's entire line-up of points-based and cash-back propositions, including the merchant offers aggregation platform, OffersHub. The full suite of Ascenda redemption capabilities ranging from real-time, everyday satisfiers to premium, aspirational rewards is also available under the new turnkey option.

"Nexus transforms how financial institutions launch rewards propositions, requiring minimal up-front investment and lead-time," said Mark Mullinix, Head of Strategy & Partnerships at Ascenda. "Its simple and rapid deployment model unlocks vast scalability for Ascenda's suite of customer engagement solutions."

Live demonstrations are now available, and Nexus technology and distribution partners will be announced progressively.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions, powering engaging rewards propositions for leading financial services brands and merchants worldwide.

Ascenda makes loyalty simple through solutions rooted in beautiful design, exceptional customer value and rapid implementation.  With deep market expertise, best-in-class technology and a rich global content network, Ascenda delivers fully digital, user-friendly and highly compelling rewards offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.

Contact:

Valerie Perridon
valerie.perridon@ascendaloyalty.com

SOURCE Ascenda

