14.04.2021 18:53:00

Ascend presents expanded portfolio, local production and technical resources at Chinaplas

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials returns to Asia's biggest plastics trade show after investments in local manufacturing and an innovation center in Suzhou, China, and an expanded product portfolio, including products beyond polyamide 66.

In 2020 and early 2021, Ascend purchased its compounding facility in Suzhou, two Italian manufacturers specializing in PA66, PA6 and masterbatches, and a French company specialized in flame-retardant compounds. The company also launched its HiDura™ long-chain polyamides and Acteev™ antimicrobial plastics, fibers and fabrics.

With its expanded portfolio and manufacturing footprint, Ascend aims to fully serve the growing e-mobility, electrical and electronics, and consumer segments.

"Much of our projected demand growth will be in China and Asia," said Kevin Wu, senior vice president and managing director of Asia for Ascend. "Our facility in Suzhou will make us more responsive to our customers' growth and the growing on-site innovation center will allow us to quickly innovate and test new materials for specific customer applications."

Ascend operates under a five-year plan with the current plan focused on transforming the company into a more global, diversified and reliable supplier to its customers.

"Our investments over the past year have brought us closer to our customers in Asia and Europe, broadened our product portfolio in PA66 and specialty polyamides, and expanded our technical resources to work more closely with customers," said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend.

The company is featuring its expanded portfolio, including a new line of UL yellow card-certified Starflam® flame-retardant polyamides, a high-temperature Vydyne® XHT, a portfolio of HiDura LCPAs, and apparel and masks made with Acteev at Chinaplas 2021 in Shenzen at the SWECC booth 17L40 from 13-16 April.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

 

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

﻿

