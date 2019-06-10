Ascend Hospice Extends Services to San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascend Hospice, a top hospice and palliative care provider with offices in 7 states, is extending its services into and across the island of Puerto Rico with the acquisition of Grace Hospice, based in San Juan.

Ascend Hospice is dedicated to providing innovative, quality hospice and palliative care to the communities we serve to help our patients live better lives. The acquisition of Grace Hospice allows Ascend Hospice to provide the communities of the commonwealth with the care and compassion Ascend is known for. The business will operate across the island under its new name, Grace Hospice Puerto Rico, and will provide hospice care to those with terminal diagnoses and palliative care to those suffering chronic pain.

The need for quality hospice care in Puerto Rico has never been greater. Grace Hospice Puerto Rico will be able to provide quality healthcare to the communities and families on the island by providing the supportive care they need.

Anthony Spero, President and CEO of Ascend Hospice stated, "Our decision to extend our brand of hospice care to Puerto Rico came from a sincere desire to help by providing quality healthcare services on the island. We are confident that Ascend's unique hospice programs will be embraced and help those who need our care. Our programs are person-centered, so that each and every patient under our care receives services that are supportive, compassionate and meaningful. This holistic and personalized approach will bring comfort to patients, as well as their loved ones."

About Ascend Hospice

Ascend Hospice is committed to providing extremely exceptional care and services with integrity and compassion. Founded in 1995, Ascend Hospice is a non-denominational, multi-cultural hospice and palliative care provider built on the belief that hospice services should reflect the life we live – fully and with dignity. With offices in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Missouri, California, Virginia, and Puerto Rico, the company currently provides care for patients in nursing homes, assisted- living facilities, hospitals and private homes. Dedicated to a holistic approach, Ascend Hospice's expert interdisciplinary teams provide state-of-the-art hospice care, including pain control and symptom management through holistic and traditional therapies, as well as emotional support for patients and families.

