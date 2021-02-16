ASCEND® Composite Cladding System from Alside® wins coveted 2021 Best of IBSx™ award for Most Innovative Building Material

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, received the prestigious "Most Innovative Building Material" Best of IBSx Award for its ASCEND® Composite Cladding System. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named the winning products during its inaugural Best of IBSx Awards for the 2021 NAHB International Builders' Show virtual experience (IBSx) that showcased the latest products, technology and trends and attracted the industry's top builders, remodelers, dealers, interior designers and contractors.

"We set out to develop a cladding system that was not just different but better for both homeowners and our trade partners," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president, Alside.

Judges (both industry and media representatives) evaluated more than 200 entries in six categories based on innovation, functionality, design and builder/consumer friendliness. "There were so many outstanding products in this year's competition, and the winners are truly top-notch in their respective fields," said Duane Bickett, NAHB Conventions and Meetings Committee chairman.

According to IBSx, the ASCEND Composite Cladding System received the award based on its ability to combine beauty, simple installation and low installation costs to create value for builders, installers and remodelers. With a tall 7" exposure and the deeply grained look of real wood, ASCEND is available in 20 fade-resistant, virtually maintenance-free colors and is backed by a lifetime limited warranty. In addition, the design of the plank enables quicker and easier installation than fiber cement, engineered wood and other composite panels as it's installed in fewer steps, doesn't require specialized equipment and can be installed with less laborers.

Another key design element is the integration of glass fibers, which add strength and dimensional stability to the tall plank. Its patented (GP)2 Technology—glass-reinforced polymer and graphite-infused polystyrene—provides a Class A Fire Rating for both flame spread and smoke developed, strong wind load performance and impressive impact and R-2 thermal resistance.

The composite technology produces a lightweight and easy handling material that enables simple installation. No sealing, touch-up paint, joint flashing or caulking is required – meaning less mess, waste and time on the job. The ASCEND Composite Cladding System also is compatible with a range of trim, window and accessory options for a finishing touch at a variety of price points.

To envision ASCEND on a home, check out the ASCEND Visualizer. For more information on the ASCEND Composite Cladding System, visit ascendcompositecladding.com.

About Alside

Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates more than 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

