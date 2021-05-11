SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’271 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’838 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’232 1.9%  Dollar 0.9037 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.6% 
11.05.2021 21:45:00

Ascend commits to 80% GHG reduction by 2030

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials today published its latest sustainability report highlighting the company's performance and initiatives across three pillars: Empowering People, Innovating Solutions and Operating Without Compromise.

Ascend's 2020 Sustainability Report,

Ascend has set a goal of reducing its GHG emissions by 80% by 2030 in its latest sustainability report.

The company, which is the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, announced in the report an aggressive goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030.

The report, Empowered People, features stories of Ascend employees who raised their hands and advocated for a sustainable initiative, from Rachell Gold'sadvocacy for diversity and inclusion to Andy Leigh'seffort to create post-industrial and post-consumer recycled polyamide products.

"In our 2018 report, we said we have a responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability," said Chris Johnson, Ascend director of sustainability. "Despite the challenges in 2020, people across Ascend played an active role in advancing our efforts."

In addition to employee-driven success stories, the report details the company's initiatives and innovations around sustainability.

"Our report highlights the work we are doing to fulfill that commitment," said Johnson. "Whether it's the nitrous oxide abatement project in Pensacola, Florida, the solar power purchasing agreement for our plant in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, or the  in Decatur, Alabama, we are making considerable investments to reduce our greenhouse gas footprint."

The report mirrors Ascend's purpose statement – to create performance materials that improve the quality of life today and inspire a better tomorrow – announced last year, said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "Sustainability sits at the heart of our purpose, and it is exciting to see our company mature so quickly in such a vital effort."

Ascend's sustainability report can be read at ascendmaterials.com/sustainability.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascend-commits-to-80-ghg-reduction-by-2030-301289120.html

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit