03.11.2020 20:31:00

Ascend announces price increases for intermediate materials

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

Material

Price Increase

Terms

Hexamethylene diamine (HMD)

$600/MT

• As contracts allow

• Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Adiponitrile (ADN)

$600/MT

Acrylonitrile (AN)

$200/MT

Adipic acid (AA)

$200/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

