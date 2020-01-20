20.01.2020 21:00:00

Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on February 3, 2020.  Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com/company/investor-relations.  A replay will be available at this site for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (800) 353-6461 (domestic), or (334) 323-0501 (international); passcode – 5777116.  Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. 

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 5777116.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S.  Asbury currently operates 88 dealerships, consisting of 107 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles.  Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers.  Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asbury-automotive-group-schedules-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-300989709.html

SOURCE Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:07
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:30
Politische Unruhen in Libyen und im Irak lassen den Ölpreis steigen
11:17
Zwei Unterschriften sorgen für Kauflaune
11:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:10
SMI stürmt auf neues Hoch
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:01
Schroders: Hohe Erwartungen: Können Private Assets die grossen Hoffnungen erfüllen?
11:55
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Credit-Suisse-Chef Thiam angeblich von Strafermittlung betroffen
Tesla-Aktie über 500 Dollar: In diesen Punkten liegen Tesla-Bären falsch
Marktexperte: Aus diesen Gründen wird Amazon untergehen
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht marginal höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
INTERROLL-Aktie knickt ein: INTERROLL erhält 2019 weniger Bestellungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht marginal höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Aktienmärkte ruhen aufgrund eines Feiertags. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;