03.10.2024 08:00:00
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September 2024 and Q3 2024
In September 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 404,143 passengers, which is a 0.7% increase compared to September 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 23,178 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.5% to 59,455 units in the same comparison.
In the third quarter of 2024 (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,715,496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.7% to 66,865 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.3% to 250,810 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2024 and the third quarter of the year were the following:
|Sept 2024
|Sept 2023
|Change
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|404,143
|401,520
|0.7%
|1,715,496
|1,775,821
|-3.4%
|Finland–Sweden
|95,176
|119,457
|-20.3%
|441,758
|539,121
|-18.1%
|Estonia–Finland
|270,648
|252,945
|7.0%
|1,058,909
|1,076,675
|-1.7%
|Estonia–Sweden
|38,319
|29,118
|31.6%
|214,829
|160,025
|34.2%
|Cargo Units
|23,178
|25,823
|-10.2%
|66,865
|75,701
|-11.7%
|Finland-Sweden
|3,535
|3,310
|6.8%
|9,581
|8,718
|9.9%
|Estonia-Finland
|16,292
|18,461
|-11.7%
|48,363
|55,601
|-13.0%
|Estonia-Sweden
|3,351
|4,052
|-17.3%
|8,921
|11,382
|-21.6%
|Passenger Vehicles
|59,455
|61,602
|-3.5%
|250,810
|273,514
|-8.3%
|Finland-Sweden
|4,921
|5,785
|-14.9%
|29,379
|39,189
|-25.0%
|Estonia-Finland
|52,605
|54,364
|-3.2%
|207,878
|223,335
|-6.9%
|Estonia-Sweden
|1,929
|1,453
|32.8%
|13,553
|10,990
|23.3%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
The third quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
The third quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I that operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route since 31 May 2024 returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route providing cruise service on 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The third quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels until 31 August 2024. From 31 August 2024 the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels since the cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
