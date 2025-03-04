AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for February 2025

In February 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 347,651 passengers, which is a 4.5% decrease compared to February 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 32.1% to 18,107 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 7.4% to 44,431 units compared to the same period a year ago. Compared to 29 calendar days in February 2024 there were 28 calendar days in February 2025.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for February 2025 were the following:

February 2025 February 2024 Change Passengers 347,651 364,003 -4.5% Finland - Sweden 90,300 102,252 -11.7% Estonia - Finland 225,504 230,391 -2.1% Estonia - Sweden 31,847 31,360 1.6% Cargo Units 18,107 26,672 -32.1% Finland - Sweden 2,305 3,212 -28.2% Estonia - Finland 13,039 19,645 -33.6% Estonia - Sweden 2,763 3,815 -27.6% Passenger Vehicles 44,431 47,997 -7.4% Finland - Sweden 2,410 3,012 -20.0% Estonia - Finland 40,792 43,532 -6.3% Estonia - Sweden 1,229 1,453 -15.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The February Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 4 days and the cruise ferry Baltic Princess on the Turku-Stockholm route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The February Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The February Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by cargo vessel Regal Star until 9 February 2025 after which the route is operated by passenger vessel Star I. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate in February. The cargo vessels Sailor and Regal Star remain in lay-up until further developments.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment