31.05.2024 09:30:00
AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS H.T. Valuuta
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Pant, Enn
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 22.05.2024
Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 120,000; Unit price: 0.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 120,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.72 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
