Tallink Grupp ASShs Aktie [Valor: 1682040 / ISIN: EE3100004466]
31.05.2024 09:30:00

AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Tallink Grupp ASShs
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS H.T. Valuuta
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Pant, Enn
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 22.05.2024
Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 120,000; Unit price: 0.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 120,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.72 EUR



Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


