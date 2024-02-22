|
22.02.2024 13:00:00
AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q4 and 12 months of 2023
On 22 February 2024, AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the Members of the Management Board, and Katri Link, the Group’s Head of Communications and ESG introduced the results of the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2023. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.
The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment
