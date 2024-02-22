Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'391 -0.3%  SPI 14'862 -0.4%  Dow 38'612 0.1%  DAX 17'365 1.4%  Euro 0.9530 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'841 1.4%  Gold 2'029 0.2%  Bitcoin 45'323 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8778 -0.2%  Öl 83.0 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Zurich-Gruppe steigert die Ergebnisse deutlich - Höhere Dividende vorgeschlagen - Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: NVIDIA überrascht - die Skepsis bleibt
Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen SLI mittags steigen
Börse Frankfurt: mittags Gewinne im LUS-DAX
Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX Prime auf grünem Terrain
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Tallink Grupp ASShs Aktie [Valor: 1682040 / ISIN: EE3100004466]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2024 13:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q4 and 12 months of 2023

finanzen.net zero Tallink Grupp ASShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Tallink Grupp ASShs
0.67 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 22 February 2024, AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the members of the Management Board, and Katri Link, the Group’s Head of Communications and ESG introduced the results of the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2023. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:36 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
10:15 Börse Aktuell – Jubelstimmung nach NVIDIA-Zahlen
10:00 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
09:57 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
08:58 SMI gönnt sich eine Auszeit
08:40 UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Sportliche Perspektiven/VAT Group – Rückkehr zum Wachstum
21.02.24 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
21.02.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.36 19.99 2VSSMU
Short 12'098.07 13.90 BXSSMU
Short 12'594.79 8.63 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'389.27 22.02.2024 12:55:35
Long 10'943.76 19.99 SSRM0U
Long 10'669.37 13.49 SSQMJU
Long 10'230.21 8.90 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie vorbörslich nach starker Entwicklung bei Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig im Plus
Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Nestlé-Aktie fällt tief: Nestlé verkauft im Schlussquartal 2023 wieder mehr - Wachstum verlangsamt und enttäuschender Ausblick
Palo Alto-Aktie drastisch abgestraft: Palo Alto Networks senkt Umsatzausblick
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursplus: Mercedes-Benz will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen - Mehr Dividende trotz Gewinnrückgang
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: JPMorgan-Analyst kappt Kursziel für Roche
Zurich-Gruppe steigert die Ergebnisse deutlich - Höhere Dividende vorgeschlagen - Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
Milliardenströme in Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: CryptoQuant-CEO prognostiziert rasante Rallye auf bis zu 112'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit