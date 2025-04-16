Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.04.2025 15:30:00

AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024

Tallink Grupp ASShs
0.64 EUR 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 16 April 2025 the Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp approved the audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

Compared to the unaudited interim report published on February 20 there are no differences in the audited annual report in terms of the financial results.

The audited annual report of AS Tallink Grupp for the financial year 2024 in ESEF format together with the independent auditor’s report is attached to this release and will be made available on the website of AS Tallink Grupp at https://company.tallink.com/for-investors/reports-and-financial-key-figures.

In the financial year 2024 (1 January – 31 December), AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 5.6 million passengers, which is down 2.2% compared to the financial year 2023. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 6.4% compared to the previous financial year and the number of passenger cars transported decreased by 7.5%, year-on-year.

The Group’s audited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 785.8 million (EUR 835.3 million in the financial year 2023), down 5.9% year-on-year. Revenue from the route operations (the Group’s core business) decreased by EUR 6.9 million to EUR 638.9 million compared to the financial year 2023. The Group’s EBITDA was EUR 175.2 million (EUR 214.5 million in the financial year 2023) and the audited net profit for the period was EUR 40.3 million (EUR 78.9 million in the financial year 2023).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in 2024:

  • Demand continued to be affected by low consumer and business confidence, economic challenges in the Group’s core markets and global geopolitical tensions.
  • As at the end of the financial year, the Group operated 14 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 2 cargo vessels, 5 cruise ferries, 3 vessels that were chartered out (4 at the beginning of the year) and 2 vessels that were laid up.
  • The Group extended the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Galaxy I until October 2025 with an extension option of 6+6 months and signed an agreement for the chartering of the cruise ferry Silja Europa until June 2025 with an extension option of 7+6+6 months.
  • The Group sold the cruise ferry Isabelle in January 2024.
  • The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn and 1 in Riga.
  • The Group’s net debt was EUR 537.7 million as at the end of the financial year (EUR 607.3 million as at 31 December 2023) bringing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.07 as at 31 December 2024.
  • In the financial year 2024, total loan repayment and related interest expense amounted to EUR 116.1 million.
  • The Group paid dividends in the amount of EUR 44.6 million and related income tax expense in the amount of EUR 9.2 million.
  • As a result of a voluntary takeover bid, the shareholding of AS Infortar, the core shareholder of the Group, increased from 46.8% to 68.5% as at 9 August 2024. AS Tallink Grupp continues as an independent listed company also after AS Infortar became the majority shareholder of the Group.
  • The Group continues to focus on cost efficiencies from the previously implemented measures and maintaining profitable operations on its core routes.
  • The Group monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for new chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes and to work on extending the existing charter agreements.


Key figures

For the year ended 31 December20242023202220212020
Revenue (EUR million)785.8835.3771.4476.9442.9
Gross profit/loss (EUR million)153.6203.8113.521.7-43.5
EBITDA¹ (EUR million)175.2214.5135.858.38
EBIT¹ (EUR million)77.4113.337.7-37-92.6
Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)40.378.913.9-56.6-108.3
      
Depreciation and amortisation¹ (EUR million)97.8101.298.195.3100.7
Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million)22.428.2203.320.2100.1
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064694 444 381669 882 040
Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR)0.050.110.02-0.08-0.16
      
Number of passengers¹5 580 0165 705 6005 462 0852 961 9753 732 102
Number of cargo units¹303 234323 990409 769369 170359 811
Average number of employees¹4 9644 8795 0234 3606 104
      
As at 31 December20242023202220212020
Total assets (EUR million)1 463.901 555.201 691.601 585.901 516.20
Total liabilities (EUR million)681.6769.5984.7893.4801.9
Interest-bearing liabilities¹ (EUR million)556.4649.3853.5779.9705.1
Net debt¹ (EUR million)537.7607.3738.6652.4677.3
Net debt to EBITDA¹3.12.85.411.284.2
Total equity (EUR million)782.3785.8706.9692.5714.3
Equity ratio¹ (%)53.40%50.50%41.80%43.70%47.10%
      
Number of ordinary shares outstanding743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064743 569 064669 882 040
Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR)1.051.060.950.931.07
      
Ratios¹20242023202220212020
Gross margin (%)19.50%24.40%14.70%4.50%-9.80%
EBITDA margin (%)22.30%25.70%17.60%12.20%1.80%
EBIT margin (%)9.90%13.60%4.90%-7.80%-20.90%
Net profit/loss margin (%)5.10%9.40%1.80%-11.90%-24.50%
      
ROA (%)5.10%7.00%2.40%-2.40%-6.10%
ROE (%)5.20%10.60%2.10%-8.20%-14.10%
ROCE (%)6.00%8.40%3.10%-2.80%7.20%
Current ratio0.50.50.70.60.4

¹ Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the "Alternative performance measures” section of the report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.


Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR20242023
Revenue785 822835 325
Cost of sales-632 266-631 491
Gross profit/loss153 556203 834
   
Sales and marketing expenses-43 849-42 162
Administrative expenses-52 853-52 401
Impairment loss on receivables7-71
Other operating income21 6844 275
Other operating expenses-1 115-171
Result from operating activities77 430113 304
   
Finance income9381 332
Finance costs-29 198-36 864
Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees0-75
Profit/loss before income tax49 17077 697
   
Income tax -8 8961 175
   
Net profit/loss40 27478 872
Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent40 27478 872
   
Other compherensive income  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss  
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations332-172
Other comprehensive income332-172
   
Total comprehensive income40 60678 700
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent40 60678 700
   
Basic and diluted loss per share (in EUR)0.0540.106



Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December, in thousands of EUR20242023
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents18 70541 921
Trade and other receivables25 26831 766
Prepayments8 7647 661
Prepaid income tax0193
Inventories48 08341 411
Current assets6 901122 952
 107 721 
Investments in equity-accounted investees 0
Other financial assets and prepayments5184 794
Deferred income tax assets21 84021 840
Investment property300300
Property, plant and equipment1 310 0001 377 664
Intangible assets23 56227 671
Non-current assets1 356 2201 432 269
TOTAL ASSETS1 463 9411 555 221
   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings104 549104 097
Trade and other payables95 14685 406
Payables to owners66
Income tax liability710
Deferred income30 10234 788
Current liabilities229 810224 307
   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings451 825545 160
Non-current liabilities451 825545 160
Total liabilities681 635769 467
   
Share capital349 477349 477
Share Premium663663
Reserves65 90167 056
Retained earnings366 265368 558
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent782 306785 754
Total equity782 306785 754
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1 463 9411 555 221



Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR20242023
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Net profit/loss for the period40 27478 872
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortisation97 751101 224
Net gain/loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment-18 260-15
Net interest expense28 00835 290
Loss from equity-accounted investees075
Net unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss288-198
Loss from investments560123
Income tax8 896-1 175
Adjustments117 243135 324
Changes in:  
Receivables related to operating activities6 481-378
Prepayments related to operating activities-7761 718
Inventories-13 573-1 446
Liabilities related to operating activities8 505-10 457
Changes in assets and liabilities637-10 563
Cash generated from operating activities158 154203 633
Income tax paid-4 740-186
NET CASH FROM/USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES153 414203 447
   
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-22 260-28 131
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment24 555613
Interest received9381 332
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES3 233-26 186
   
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Proceeds from loans received059 972
Repayment of loans received-87 045-251 431
Change in overdraft0-15
Payment of lease liabilities-18 659-21 519
Interest paid-29 095-32 827
Payment of transaction costs related to loans-450-4 455
Dividends paid-44 614 
NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES-179 863-250 275
   
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-23 216-73 014
   
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period41 921114 935
Change in cash and cash equivalents-23 216-73 014
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period18 70541 921

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170

