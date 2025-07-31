As Singapore celebrates its 60th Birthday, Amex’s Shop Small Movement Rallies Around Local Businesses for the Sixth Year



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - American Express today announced the launch of the Shop Small movement for the sixth year in Singapore, part of its global flagship initiative to support local businesses. As part of this initiative, from 1 to 31 August, eligible American Express Card Members who enrol in the Shop Small offer on the Amex app or website will get S$3 back for every S$10 spent at about 3,500 participating businesses, up to five times[1].





Mr Marlin Brown, Country Manager for American Express Singapore said, "We're pleased to continue supporting local businesses through Shop Small, which encourages shoppers to engage both with the businesses they know and love and new ones that make their local communities special.



"With Singapore marking its 60th birthday this year, it's a meaningful moment to recognize the contribution of local businesses to our communities. With the acceptance of American Express Cards on Singapore's public transport and Shop Small, Card Members will enjoy a seamless experience as they commute and shop, while encouraging more footfall for local businesses."



For participating Shop Small businesses, the opportunity to reach out to new audiences has helped fuel their growth. Ms Charmaine Toh, Director of Cathay Photo, a retailer and distributor of photography and professional video equipment, said, "At Cathay Photo, we've worked with American Express for over 50 years. Since our establishment in 1959, we've built a passionate and loyal community. Through the Shop Small movement, we've managed to further grow this community by connecting with new audiences that understand the importance of supporting local businesses that prioritise quality and service."



American Express is backing local businesses in other ways. American Express is an Official Partner of F1 ACADEMYTM and is shining a light on female athletes alongside local female-led businesses. During the Singapore Grand Prix from 3 to 5 October 2025, a local female-owned Shop Small business will be selected and prominently featured on the American Express-branded F1 ACADEMY livery. The 2025 F1 ACADEMY races are broadcasted in over 160 territories and streamed live worldwide – which will help the featured local business expand their reach and exposure globally.





[1] Learn more about the offer at go.amex/shopsmallsg. Terms and conditions apply.





About American Express American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.



Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.



For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com





