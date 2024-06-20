Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Silvano Fashion Group AS Aktie
20.06.2024 22:59:00

AS Silvano Fashion Group of the shareholders - adoption of resolutions of the General Meeting without calling a meeting

Silvano Fashion Group AS
1.07 EUR 0.47%
The management board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, address Tulika tn 17, 10613, Tallinn, Eesti (hereinafter the Company) published on 29 May 2024 pursuant to § 2991 subsections 1, 2 and 3 of the Commercial Code the draft resolutions for the adoption of shareholders’ resolutions without calling a meeting.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was determined as at seven days before the voting term, i.e. on 13 June 2024 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD Estonia. The Company has a total of 3 103 shareholders, who own a total of 36 000 000 shares.

The deadline for shareholders to submit their positions was on 20 June 2024,  16:00 (EET).                                  17 shareholders of the Company submitted their votes, whose shares represent in total 22 085 700 votes, that forms 61,35 % of all votes determined by shares.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:


RESOLUTION 1: Approval of the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2023

To approve the annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2023.

Tabulation of the votes:
For:                 22 076 700 votes, representing  61,32% of the votes;
Against:          13 914 300 votes, representing 38,65% of the votes;
Impartial:        9 000 votes, representing 0,03% of the votes.

RESOLUTION 2: Distribution of the profit of AS Silvano Fashion Group for 2023

2.1. To approve AS Silvano Fashion Group the net profit for the financial year 2023 of 9,927,000.00 euros.

2.2. Not to distribute funds from the net profit of the financial year 2023 of AS Silvano Fashion Group to the reserve capital of AS Silvano Fashion Group or other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association.

2.3. Leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2023 in the retained earnings.

Tabulation of the votes:
For:                 18 227 032 votes, representing 50,63% of the votes;
Against:          17 772 968 votes, representing 49,37% of the votes;
Impartial:        0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes.

For additional information please contact:

AS Silvano Fashion Group
E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com
Tel: +372 684 5000


