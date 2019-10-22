|
22.10.2019 19:15:00
AS Pro Kapital Grupp will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019
We invite the shareholders, investors and other stakeholders to join our Investor Conference Webinar on 30th of October at 11 am (EET). Webinar will be held in English and requires pre-registration.
The Chairman of the Management Board Paolo Michelozzi and the Chief Financial Officer Angelika Annus will present the Company’s results for the Q3 and 9 months of 2019 and answer your questions after the presentation. Due to limited time, we encourage participants to send the questions prior the webinar to mariliis.topp@prokapital.com.
Please join the webinar via following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6577529648036424450
The registration is open until the 30th of October at 10 am (EET). Registered participants will receive a confirmation and a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically.
The recording of the webinar will be available for everyone after the presentation on the Company’s homepage http://www.prokapital.com and on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel.