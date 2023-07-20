Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Premia Foods Aktie [Valor: 4966206 / ISIN: EE3100101031]
20.07.2023

AS PRFoods unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

Premia Foods
0.22 EUR 0.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 4th quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 amounted to 3,95 million euros and unaudited concolidated turnover for 12 months was 19,23 million euros.

Turnover from continuing geographical areas (Estonia and Great Britain in the 4th quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 was 3,91 million euros, an increase by 27,4% compared to the same period a year ago (4Q 2021/2022: 3,1 million euros).

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods: " We are happy to see that our companies in Estonia and United Kingdom have increased substantially the sales both in last quarter and on annual basis. Increase of sales has been driven both by price increases and adding new clients. The volatility and high prices of raw materials remains an issue. In 2024 we resume our sales to Finland, as the non-compete period expires. Finland has been historically our biggest market and already in 2024 we expect significant sales from Finland.  We are significantly smaller company now, from point of sales and number of factories, but at the same time we have increased substantially our efficiency."

Turnover by countries. mln EUR4Q 22/234Q 21/22Change. EURChange. %
Finland0,000,76-0,76-100,0%
Great Britain3,062,300,7633,2%
Estonia0,890,800,0910,6%
Sweden0,001,05-1,05-100,0%
Total3,95 4,91 -0,96 -19,6%
Total Estonia & Great Britain3,95 3,10 0,85 27,4%
     
Turnover by countries. mln EUR12m 22/2312m 21/22Change. EURChange. %
Finland0,000,70-0,70-100,0%
Great Britain12,8610,582,2821,6%
Estonia6,224,082,1452,5%
Sweden0,155,23-5,08-97,1%
Total19,23 20,59 -1,36 -6,6%
Total Estonia & Great Britain19,08 14,66 4,42 30,2%

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


