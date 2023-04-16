SMI 11'343 0.8%  SPI 14'860 0.9%  Dow 33'886 -0.4%  DAX 15'808 0.5%  Euro 0.9926 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 0.6%  Gold 2'004 -1.8%  Bitcoin 27'220 0.7%  Dollar 0.8930 0.0%  Öl 86.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
ByteDance-Aktie: Parlament eines US-Bundesstaats will TikTok verbieten
Ratgeber: Chainlink kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum LINK-Handel
Lückenloser Lebenslauf? Laut Investmentlegende Warren Buffett unsinnig
Roche-Aktie: Weitere Daten zu Tecentriq plus Avastin veröffentlicht
Merck & Co-Aktie: Milliardenübernahme eines Biotech-Unternehmens geplant
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Sika41879292Novo Nordisk23159222Geberit3017040Swisscom874251Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Premia Foods Aktie [Valor: 4966206 / ISIN: EE3100101031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2023 22:17:24

AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

Premia Foods
0.24 EUR -1.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2022/2023 financial year

PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 3rd quarter of the financial year of 2022/2023 amounted to 3,91 million euros and 9 months turnover to 15,14 million euros. Compared to last year, the remaining business units revenues increased in Q3 by 8,3% and in 9 months by 26%.

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

As of current calendar year, PRFoods has subsidiaries only in Estonia and Great Britain. Last year's comparable periods included revenues from Finnish and Swedish subsidiaries, that have been sold. According to accounting rules, for revenues comparison on year on year basis, revenues from discontinued operations shall be included nevertheless. More objective performance of remaining business units is if to compare revenues per country. 9 months results from Estonia include revenues from fish farming (there are no farming operations in Q3). We are happy to see that both Estonia and Great Britain managed to grow their sales in each quarter. Big impact has been increase in sales prices. During current quarter we predict slight decrease of sales in Estonia, but Great Britain will show stable growth. The demand for products remains strong, whilst raw material prices are historically highest, resulting in higher sales prices.

Turnover by countries. mln EUR3Q 22/233Q 21/22Change. EURChange. %
Finland0,003,05-3,05-100,0%
Great Britain2,602,390,218,8%
Estonia1,311,220,097,4%
Sweden0,001,21-1,21-100,0%
Total3,91 7,87 -3,96 -50,3%
Total Estonia & Great Britain3,91 3,61 0,30 8,3%
     
Turnover by countries. mln EUR9m 22/239m 21/22Change. EURChange. %
Finland0,0019,86-19,86-100,0%
Great Britain9,808,291,5118,2%
Estonia5,343,741,6042,8%
Sweden0,155,28-5,13-97,2%
Total15,29 37,17 -21,88 -58,9%
Total Estonia & Great Britain15,14 12,03 3,11 25,9%






Indrek KaselaAS PRFoodsMember of the Management BoardPhone: +372 452 1470investor@prfoods.eewww.prfoods.ee


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Premia Foods

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten