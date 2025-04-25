Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’982 0.5%  SPI 16’237 0.5%  Dow 40’093 1.2%  DAX 22’191 0.6%  Euro 0.9425 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’151 0.7%  Gold 3’304 -1.4%  Bitcoin 77’861 0.1%  Dollar 0.8302 0.4%  Öl 66.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie zieht an: Alphabet lässt Prognosen alt aussehen - Kooperation mit Palantir
T-Mobile US-Aktie verliert: Umsatz und Gewinn gestiegen - Neukundennetto enttäuscht
iPhones für US-Markt: Apple setzt wohl verstärkt auf Indien - Apple-Aktie leichter
Rohstoffkurse am Vormittag
KI-Nachfrage offenbar ungebrochen: Amazon- und NVIDIA-Aktien profitieren
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.04.2025 10:42:19

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders

Premia Foods
0.05 EUR -3.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 24.04.2025 without calling a meeting

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 03.04.2025 to 24.04.2025. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution. 
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

2. Restructuring of financial obligations

To approve the voluntary out-of-court restructuring of the existing financial obligations of PRFoods and its subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS and the conclusion by PRFoods and its subsidiaries of the documents implementing the restructuring.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour27,888,44674.01%
Against 00%
Did not vote (deemed against)9,794,41425.99%
Impartial00%
Total37,682,860100%

2. Taking of senior loan from Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) and amending the terms and conditions of the existing unsecured loan agreement between Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) and Saaremere Kala AS

To approve the entry by PRFoods and its subsidiaries into the senior loan agreement with Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) as lender, which amends and replaces the existing loan agreement concluded on 13 November 2024, and to approve taking by PRFoods and its subsidiaries of senior loan from Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation), as well as to approve the entry by PRFoods and its subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS into an agreement with Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) as lender amending and replacing the existing unsecured loan agreement between Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) and Saaremere Kala AS.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour13,074,90657.17%
Against 00%
Did not vote (deemed against)9,794,41442.83%
Impartial00%
Total22,869,320100%

The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association. 

Upon the adoption of the resolutions reflected in this stock exchange release, the resolutions of the secured note holders and convertible note holders, which PRFoods published on 21.04.2025 by means of a stock exchange release, have also entered into effect and the amended versions of the terms and conditions of the notes approved on the basis of the respective resolutions have become binding on all noteholders.

Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


Nachrichten zu Premia Foods

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Premia Foods

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Dollarama
✅ Telekom
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!

Inside Trading & Investment

09:01 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
08:59 SMI nimmt 12.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Korrektur nach neuen Rekorden
24.04.25 Logo WHS Netflix dominiert Streaming & Werbung – Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
24.04.25 Der unerwartete Aufstieg des Euro
24.04.25 A New Era for Mexican Rates: Inside Three-Month F-TIIE Contracts
24.04.25 Marktüberblick: adidas-Aktie im Fokus
23.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, Telekom & Waste Connections im Check!
22.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’332.05 18.45 BFDS6U
Short 12’571.58 13.34 B4SSKU
Short 13’008.31 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’981.65 25.04.2025 10:50:30
Long 11’360.00 19.78
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’570.78 8.75 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag fester
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
P&G-Aktie fällt: Procter & Gamble senkt Prognose
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth gewinnt am Nachmittag kräftig
Alphabet-Aktie zieht an: Alphabet lässt Prognosen alt aussehen - Kooperation mit Palantir
BYD Aktie News: BYD verteuert sich am Nachmittag
UBS London enthüllt: Diese Schweizer Aktien bieten Anlegern das grösste Potenzial
SAP-Aktie tiefer: SAP legt mit milliardenschwerer Rückkauftranche nach
Nach Bilanzvorlage: Mizuho traut Tesla-Aktie weniger zu
Aktien von Baloise und Helvetia mit Zuwächsen: Fusion mit Baloise - Finanzchefin und CRO gehen

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 16: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}