As Financial Media Consumption Rises, U.S. Investors Want More Positive News Of Business Recovery Plans

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. investors are consuming more financial news and are eager for more positive, forward-looking news related to COVID-19, and particularly want to learn about how businesses are planning to recover from the economic disruption of the pandemic. Those are among the key findings in a new survey conducted by the financial public relations firm Dukas Linden Public Relations (DLPR) in conjunction with YouGov.

The majority of survey respondents (56%) agreed or strongly agreed that they want to see and read more stories about businesses' plans to recover from the pandemic, while just 13% disagreed. The demand for coverage about businesses' recovery plans was measurably higher among investors (62%) than non-investors (49%).

In their quest for more information about the direction of the economy and business outlook, 46% said they are reading or watching more financial news now than they were before COVID-19. Only 26% said they are consuming less.

Looking for Signs of Progress

Among all respondents, most (60%) said they wanted COVID-19 news to have a more positive focus, such as stories about how businesses are coping with lockdowns, or how communities are flattening the curve of the disease, with only 10% disagreeing.

Overall, news consumers also want a break from the constant coverage of the pandemic; 48% said they strongly agree or somewhat agree with the statement that they want to see or read more non-COVID-19 related news, while 21% disagree.

"As more states begin to relax stay-at-home restrictions and businesses across the U.S. weigh their options, investors are clearly hungry for actionable insights on the direction of the economy, financial markets and specific industry sectors," said Richard Dukas, CEO of DLPR."

The DLPR survey, covering 1,443 U.S. adults, including those who are and are not invested in stocks, bonds and other financial instruments, was conducted between April 28th and April 29th 2020.

*Subjective news analysis based on print edition front page news stories from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times during the time period of April 27th to May 1st.

