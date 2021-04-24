 As Farmers Go High Tech, Ag Equipment Demand Continues to Benefit | 24.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’187 -0.3%  SPI 14’418 -0.1%  Dow 34’043 0.7%  DAX 15’280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1053 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’013 0.0%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 46’153 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.4%  Öl 66.0 0.4% 

24.04.2021 16:07:00

As Farmers Go High Tech, Ag Equipment Demand Continues to Benefit

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduction of pricier equipment models featuring advanced technologies will continue to be a driver of growth in the $132 billion global agricultural equipment market, which is projected to expand 3.9% annually through 2024, according to a Freedonia Group analysis.

Freedonia Group logo

Though from a small base, adoption of smart and automated technologies is growing rapidly in the ag industry as more innovative new models come to market, and awareness of the benefits of these technologies continues to rise among farmers. For instance, use of autonomous equipment such as tractors, drones, and robots can:

  • improve farm efficiency without increasing equipment size – earlier efforts to boost productivity often involved the use of larger machines, which can increase soil compaction and hurt crop yields
  • improve farming precision and efficiency, as automated machines have fewer errors than human operators and are programmed to optimize time
  • lower labor requirements, which are especially important in countries with shrinking labor pools such as Japan and in rural areas of the US

While most available autonomous agricultural equipment is produced by smaller robotics firms, a growing number of major agricultural equipment suppliers are increasing investment to commercialize their own models, including CNH Industrial, Deere, Kubota, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Want to Learn More?

Global Agricultural Equipment is now available from the Freedonia Group. Global Off-Road Equipment Technology highlighting key trends in the construction, agricultural, mining, and forestry equipment sectors is forthcoming.

About the Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research division, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-farmers-go-high-tech-ag-equipment-demand-continues-to-benefit-301276252.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
23.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Ölkonzerne in CHF
23.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP setzt Rally fort
23.04.21 Anleger schalten Gang zurück
23.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Abprall am 50er-EMA im Wochenchart
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt erstmals seit Anfang März unter 50'000 Dollar
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Plus: LafargeHolcim wächst im 1. Quartal und verdoppelt Gewinn
Credit Suisse-Aktien unterbrechen Abwärtstrend - Zürcher Staatsanwaltschaft prüft Strafanzeige wegen CS/Greensill-Fall
Von der Leyen: EU-Vertrag für 1,8 Milliarden Dosen von BioNTech fast fertig - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst stark
Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Nestlé verhandelt anscheinend über Kauf von US-Vitaminhersteller Bountiful
Experte positiv gestimmt: Der Goldpreis kann 2021 wieder auf 2'000 US-Dollar pro Unze steigen
Intel-Aktie tiefrot: Intel übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich und erhöht Ausblick - Chipmangel belastet
Buffett-Investments 2021: Diese Branchen machen mehr als 80 Prozent des Buffett-Portfolios aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit