AS Eesti Gaas, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, is changing its business name

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’791 0.1%  SPI 15’702 0.0%  Dow 44’859 -0.3%  DAX 20’359 0.6%  Euro 0.9296 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’952 0.7%  Gold 2’625 -1.0%  Bitcoin 88’876 1.7%  Dollar 0.8799 -0.5%  Öl 72.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: Lululemon Athletica präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Was Analysten im November vom Papier halten
Bullish für Gold: Warum der Gründer des ersten Gold-ETFs weiterhin überzeugt ist
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schwächer
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Infortar AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131130300 / ISIN: EE3100149394]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2024 18:30:00

AS Eesti Gaas, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, is changing its business name

Infortar AS Registered Shs
43.90 EUR -0.11%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

The largest privately-owned energy company in the Baltic-Finnish region, Eesti Gaas, will adopt the Elenger brand in Estonia, in line with its markets in Finland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany. The new business name of AS Eesti Gaas will be AS Elenger Grupp. The new business name, AS Elenger Grupp, is expected to take effect when the entry is made in the Business Register. The business name change will not impose any obligations or inconveniences on customers, all contracts will remain valid under the existing terms.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


Nachrichten zu Infortar AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten