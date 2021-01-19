SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0760 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’837 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’505 2.1%  Dollar 0.8908 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.5% 
19.01.2021 04:00:00

As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First Office in Australia

ContractPodAi builds on its presence in the Asia-Pacific Region to accommodate business growth

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi®, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announced the opening of its first office in Sydney, Australia, to further accommodate business growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region. Building on its strong operational presence in India, ContractPodAi's new Australian office focuses on bringing the world class CLM technology to the region. ContractPodAi is one of the few global CLM companies, providing a true end-to-end solution, to have a physical presence in Australia.

"We see Australia, and the entire APAC region as an exciting market," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of ContractPodAi. "With this physical presence in the region, we can more directly support our existing customers there, while also using this as a stepping stone to further expand into APAC."

In addition to having a large office in Mumbai, India, ContractPodAi also boasts several clients in the region and a partnership with Rajah & Tann, one of Asia's leading law firms.

ContractPodAi has appointed Darran Wilson as Country Manager in Australia. Wilson previously held leadership positions at global legal tech companies including Thomson Reuters, as well as InfoTrack, one of Australia's leading legal tech companies.

"I am pleased to join the ContractPodAi team as Country Manager," said Wilson. "I look forward to bringing our award-winning end-to-end contract management lifecycle solution to the APAC market where in-house counsel, contract management and procurement teams have a real need for such systems. I will be working closely with businesses to truly address their contract management challenges."

To learn more about how ContractPodAi is using artificial intelligence to power the contract lifecycle management process globally, visit ContractPodAi.com

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)
A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world's fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world's largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

Media Contacts:
Sara Zammit
Communications Specialist
sara.zammit@contractpodai.com
+1 (647)-405-3197

Australia Office Contact:
Darran Wilson
Country Manager, Australia
Darran.wilson@contractpodai.com 
+61 2 7208 8707

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422362/Darran_Wilson_headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422361/ContractPodAi_Logo.jpg

