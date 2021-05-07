SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’772 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0961 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’832 0.9%  Bitcoin 51’945 1.5%  Dollar 0.9007 -0.8%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 

07.05.2021 21:48:00

As a Responsive, Market-Driven Career School, Southern Careers Institute Forges New Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the average age of a commercial truck driver in the United States being 55, and many approaching retirement within the next 10 to 20 years, the demand or drivers is expected to increase. As a responsive, market-driven career school, Southern Careers Institute (SCI) offers a commercial motor vehicle operator (CMVO) training program that trains students for a careers as local, interstate regional, or interstate over-the-road (OTR) truck drivers, but also forges partnerships that help graduates secure employment The commercial trucking industry is a growing field that is largely recession-proof due to its critical role in the supply chain and partnerships like the new one between SCI and Spirit Truck Lines help support the industry.

"The trucking industry hauls about 70 percent of all freight transported in the United States.  Southern Careers Institute's CMVO training program helps prepare the necessary workforce to meet that demand," said Roy Hawkins, Director of Strategic Partnerships. "SCI has been offering employer focused training for more than 60 years. We enable our graduates to more easily enter the job market by equipping them with in-demand skills they need to succeed."

SCI's CMVO program in Austin has a 93 percent graduate placement rate, while SCI's San Antonio location has a 100 percent graduate placement rate, based on graduates from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, who were placed in jobs in their field or related field of instruction, in accordance with reporting guidelines from the Council on Occupational Education.

"Spirit Truck Lines looks forward to offering SCI students a valuable entry into the life of driving a commercial vehicle," said Larry Elizondo, Director of Safety and Recruiting at Spirit Trucking, a partner to the program. "In working with SCI, I've seen the same excitement, energy, and commitment to success that Spirit Truck Lines has, and we certainly want to partner with organizations who think and act that way."

Students can complete SCI's CMVO program in as little as four weeks, although most will finish between six and 16 weeks. Training includes both hands-on experience on a driving range, and online classwork. In addition to acquiring safe driving skills, students learn about defensive driving, responding to road hazards, handling emergencies, driving under extreme weather conditions, and the dangers of distracted driving.

Learn more about Southern Career Institute's CMVO program, today! Click here.

About Southern Careers Institute
Southern Careers Institute began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that create employment-ready students who can go on to serve their community. 

With eight convenient locations in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, Southern Careers Institute offers programs in:

  • Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist
  • Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
  • Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
  • Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Development, Data Science, Cyber Security
  • Trades: Automotive Service Technician, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding

They also offer an online curriculum. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-a-responsive-market-driven-career-school-southern-careers-institute-forges-new-partnership-301286844.html

SOURCE Southern Careers Institute

