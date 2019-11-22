Aruze Gaming to Showcase Top-Performing Cabinets and Games at SAGSE 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aruze Gaming America, Inc. in partnership with Techno Gaming will exhibit an exceptional lineup of games and cabinets at booth #210 November 20-22 at SAGSE Buenos Aires 2019.

Michael Snyder, Vice President and General Manager Latin America and Caribbean for Aruze said, "We are showcasing some of our cabinets and game titles that are performing incredibly well in the market. We have received excellent feedback on our Muso Triple-27 and Muso Curve-43 cabinets, along with the Fu Lai Cai Lai game series. We are very pleased with our valued channel partners in the LATAM market in 2019 and look forward to reaffirming the companies' commitment to the LATAM market at SAGSE Buenos Aires."

The Muso Triple-27, a dual-screen upright cabinet, has been one of the top indexing cabinets for eight consecutive months according to the North-American-based Eilers-Fantini Cabinet Performance Report. Operators and players both win when the cabinet is paired with one of the top-indexing games such as the low denomination, video reel Fu Lai Cai Lai game series. Aruze reports this game style along with the bonus and Jackpot Chance features are resonating with players throughout the Latin American market.

"Fu Lai Cai Lai is quickly becoming a player favorite in the LATAM market" stated Aruze Director of Sales, Arleth Godinez. "We are excited to show Fu Cai Tong at SAGSE and we look forward to similar results with this new series on the Muso Curve 43. We are very proud of our lineup at SAGSE as well as the upcoming products in the LATAM market."

Also on display will be the top-performing Muso Curve-43 Portrait Cabinet. Continuing much of the stunning design of the Muso Triple-27, this cabinet features a vertical 43-inch J-style curved LCD monitor that creates a breathtaking display. The Muso Curve-43 features an impressive portfolio, including the Legend City and Wheel of Prosperity family of games.

"I am excited about the positive response we have received regarding both the Muso Triple-27, Cube-X Video, and Vertical-40 product lines in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay. Based on the performance of the latest single screen titles I see the opportunity to expand the Muso brand in 2020 with the introduction of Muso Curve-43," said Carlos Mautone, founder and Sales Director of Techno Gaming, S.A.

Discover the gaming industry's leading and innovative solutions by Aruze in booth #210 at Techno Gaming, S.A.

About Aruze Gaming

Aruze Gaming America, Inc. and Aruze Gaming (Hong Kong) Ltd. ("Aruze" or the "company"), is a global games leader that has delivered decades of innovative gaming entertainment and value. Aruze operates in around 40 countries and is licensed in nearly 200 gaming jurisdictions. The company's mission is to convert universally entertaining and creative ideas into reality through innovative technology and to provide excitement, fun, and surprise to all consumers who interact with an Aruze game. For further information, visit the company's website at http://www.aruzegaming.com.

About Techno Gaming

Techno Gaming S. A. is an Argentine company dedicated to the business of distribution of equipment for casinos. It has been operating since 2008, currently offering Aruze Gaming equipment for casinos for sale or lease.

In addition, Techno Gaming S. A. is the official distributor of the Spintec electronic table games. Techno Gaming S. A. is also the official agent of Abbiati of Italy, leader in integral equipment for casino gaming tables.

