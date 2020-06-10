<
10.06.2020 14:25:00

Arun Bansal Appointed Executive Vice President of Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Bansal remains Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America and member of the Executive Team
  • Following the appointment, Ericsson will have two Executive Vice Presidents: Fredrik Jejdling as first EVP and Arun Bansal as second EVP

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Board of Directors has appointed Arun Bansal Executive Vice President (EVP). Bansal is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, a position he will remain in. Fredrik Jejdling, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, will remain in this position.

With the appointment of Arun Bansal, Ericsson will have two Executive Vice Presidents - one based in Sweden and one outside of Sweden, thus providing Ericsson with greater flexibility for Executive Vice President duties. Fredrik Jejdling will be the first EVP and Arun Bansal the second EVP.

Arun Bansal joined Ericsson in 1995 and is now head of a market area that spans over 110 countries across Europe and Latin America, a position he has held since 2017.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "Arun Bansal plays an important role in driving our business engagement with customers in Ericsson's market area spanning two continents. Arun has been a member of the Executive Team since 2015 and has vast international experience from long-term product development, strategy and market operations. Ericsson is a true international organization with employees all over the world and I am delighted that Arun's appointment demonstrates our global leadership."

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com 

For further information, please contact:
Ericsson Newsroom 
media.relations@ericsson.com
+46-10-719-69-92
investor.relations@ericsson.com
+46-10-719-00-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/arun-bansal-appointed-executive-vice-president-of-ericsson,c3131534

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3131534/1262019.pdf

Arun Bansal appointed Executive Vice President of Ericsson

 

