Artivest Achieves Critical Platform Momentum, Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To date in 2019, Artivest, a multi-billion-dollar alternative investment platform, has achieved exponential organic growth across nearly every aspect of the business, greater than any previous full calendar year in the company's history. The firm has attracted more new investors, allocations, investment managers, and—most importantly, in regard to how the wealth management industry gauges the success of digital platforms—has surpassed $1 billion in new investments transacted online by high-net-worth investors into private funds, at low minimums. At this key point in the company's growth, Martin Beaulieu, Artivest's Executive Chairman, is stepping up to lead the firm with James Waldinger, becoming Chairman and CEO. This strategic leadership shift provides both executives with greater capacity to best achieve Artivest's key mission: to serve and support alternative investment managers, financial advisors, and qualified high-net-worth investors on its platform.

"From day one, Artivest has focused on providing high-net-worth investors and their advisors with access to complex alternative strategies that are essentially bite-sized when compared to the minimums required of institutional investors accessing those same strategies," said James Waldinger, President and Founder of Artivest. "For over a year, Marty and I have worked in partnership to bring Artivest to the next level of growth. As a founder, I couldn't imagine identifying and recruiting a more perfectly suited leader to drive our firm forward than Marty Beaulieu."

Given the record amount of transactions, assets under management and administration, and other activity on its platform, Artivest is a markedly different company than it was even six months ago. To ensure the firm can address this demand at scale, Artivest has welcomed multiple professionals with decades of experience in financial services, alternative investing, and fintech to leadership roles in the organization in recent months, including Chief Financial Officer Karl Jaeger, Head of Platform James Hale, and Chief Marketing Officer Paul Nobile.

Mr. Beaulieu brings more than 35 years of financial services and investment experience to Artivest, having built and optimized sales and distribution teams as the asset management industry evolved from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and now to private alternatives. Mr. Beaulieu's client development and sales oversight allows Mr. Waldinger to double-down on Artivest's core value proposition—bringing together digital technology, products, and operations that help alternative investment managers, financial advisors, and qualified investors stay ahead of the curve in today's ever-changing regulatory landscape.

"By dividing and conquering based on our various areas of expertise, we can efficiently and effectively service all parts of the Artivest organization when and where attention is most needed," said Martin Beaulieu, CEO and Chairman of Artivest. "James is an extraordinary leader, and I am so grateful to him and the other Artivest team members for their dedication and collaboration. Together we are helping our clients achieve their respective goals, and I am confident this strategic leadership approach will enable Artivest to fully capitalize on the accelerating speed of growth and demand, while remaining on the cutting edge."

Mr. Beaulieu directly oversees all Artivest sales (business development, product and distribution strategy, private client group, and advisory solutions group), investments (research and product), and finance teams. Technology, operations, marketing, legal & compliance, strategy and human resources teams continue to report directly to Mr. Waldinger.

"James and Marty are thoughtful about taking the best of what they've got and applying their talents in full force to the ongoing success of Artivest," saidEd Brandman, an early member of Artivest's Board and former Chief Information Officer of KKR. "This move is the hallmark of a maturing company led by remarkable leaders keenly focused on Artivest, its employees, and its customers."

Prior to serving as Executive Chairman of Artivest and Executive Chairman and CEO of Altegris, Mr. Beaulieu was Head of Retail iShares U.S. at BlackRock, where he led all domestic iShares distribution. He was previously Vice Chairman and Head of Global Distribution at MFS Investment Management.

Prior to forming Artivest, Mr. Waldinger was a portfolio manager with Clarium Capital, a large global macro hedge fund established in 2002 by Peter Thiel, co-founder and former CEO of PayPal. He also served as the lead analyst on Thiel's initial Facebook investment in 2004. Prior to his positions with Clarium and Thiel, James worked with a variety of technology startups in advisory, investment, and operational roles.

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

