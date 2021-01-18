Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.PR.I) announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3750 per Series I preferred unit ("Series I Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The cash distributions will be made on January 29, 2021 to Series I Unitholders of record on January 29, 2021.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 4,965,540 Series I Units issued and outstanding.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing primarily in industrial and office properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties which, as of September 30, 2020, comprised approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area. Artis is focused on growing its industrial portfolio through strategic development projects in its target markets.

