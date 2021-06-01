SMI 11’435 0.6%  SPI 14’752 0.6%  Dow 34’575 0.1%  DAX 15’567 1.0%  Euro 1.0962 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’072 0.8%  Gold 1’900 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’552 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8970 -0.2%  Öl 70.6 1.3% 
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Publication of 2020 ESG Report

WINNIPEG, MB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) announced today that it has published its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, providing an update on the REIT's ESG practices, policies and objectives and highlighting the progress made in 2020.

"I am pleased to share Artis' annual ESG Report with our stakeholders, demonstrating our commitment to making ESG a core component of our go-forward vision and strategy for Artis. My goal is to create and foster an environment in which ESG is woven into the very fabric of our business and forms an integral part of our day-to-day operations and culture – a true ESG-minded company," said Samir Manji, President and CEO of Artis. "This extends beyond our board, senior executives and employees to our investment decisions and our role with many stakeholders and the broader community. We will strive to be sustainability leaders, and to demonstrate a high standard of ESG consciousness and best-in-class practices and look forward to proving our commitment through ongoing review, transparency and performance."

Select highlights from Artis' 2020 ESG Report include:

  • diversification on the Board of Trustees, including 57% female representation and 29% Black, Indigenous and People of Colour representation

  • diversification throughout the organization, including 67% female representation in C-suite positions and 50% female representation across the company

  • adoption of improved Board Mandate, Committee Charters, Position Descriptions and various governance policies

  • implementation of an enhanced Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Whistleblower Protection Policy and Insider Trading and Blackout Policy

  • certification achieved or maintained by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ("LEED") of 15 properties, by Building Owners and Managers Association ("BOMA") Building Environmental Standards ("BEST") of 17 properties and by Energy Star of 20 properties

  • implementation of new software to analyze, report on and reduce consumption in the portfolio

  • recognition as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers and Manitoba's Top Employers for 2020

  • prioritization of health and wellness initiatives for employees, including healthy lifestyle challenges and webinars related to stress and personal finance management to offer support and connectivity during a year of unprecedented change related to the COVID-19 pandemic

A copy of the ESG Report can be found on Artis' website at: www.artisreit.com/about-us/environmental-social-governance/.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

