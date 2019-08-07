|
07.08.2019 15:22:00
Artificial Solutions: Invitation to the Presentation of the Q2 Report 2019
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (FNSE: ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, will release the interim report for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 07:30 am (CET). The report and a presentation will be available on www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.
Webcast and conference call details
Lawrence Flynn, CEO and Chris Bushnell, CFO will present the financial result on a combined telephone conference and live webcast the same day at 10:00 CET.
To follow the webcast, please visit www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.
In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration with the call operator is required.
To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
UK
+44 3333000804
Sweden
+46 856642651
United States
+1 6319131422
Conference ID: 85819374#
For further information, please contact:
Chris Bushnell, CFO, Artificial Solutions
telephone: +44 (0) 7785243580
e-mail chris.bushnell@artificial-solutions.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/artificial-solutions-international-ab/r/artificial-solutions--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-q2-report-2019,c2875175
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/16195/2875175/1086545.pdf
Release
SOURCE Artificial Solutions International AB
Nachrichten zu Artificial Solutions International AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Artificial Solutions International AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Dow vorbörslich rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch nur zwischenzeitlich Punkte gutmachen. Auch der DAX reduziert seine Aufschläge im Verlauf. Die Wall Street dürfte zur Wochenmitte Verluste einfahren. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}