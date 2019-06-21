Artificial Intelligence, and how it's aiding automated machinery, is featured on "Information Matrix" with Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many individuals have heard the term "AI" and wondered precisely what it means, and how it will change the way industrial systems and programs work. With the technology constantly evolving and permeating new sectors, AI has already begun to allow for serious advancements in the way organizations operate. Educational Television viewers will be able to soon join successful actor and philanthropist Laurence Fishburne as he hosts an upcoming episode of the show, Information Matrix. The episode will take viewers through the future of artificial intelligence and how it is specifically aiding automated machinery systems in our future.

AI is always evolving and shaping into how to be used in our daily lives. Humans cannot live without automated machinery anymore. This segment will cover the history of AI and automated machinery. Viewers will even learn about how automation has not only helped efficiency but has also contributed to safety and quality control. Additionally the program will cover the difference between fact and fiction for artificial intelligence, and how these systems operate. The program will feature how it is used around the workplaces, homes, and the great outdoors. Interviews with experts within the field will be included in the program to help enlighten anyone interested in learning more about future trends.

Information Matrix will take viewers of the program on a journey through the evolution of AI, and will be informative and unbiased. This program was created for educational purposes. Information Matrix is anchored by an award-winning production team that works with quality assurance to bring new information from around the world.

SOURCE Information Matrix with Laurence Fishburne