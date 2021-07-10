SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by $ 458.68 million|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry market is set to grow by USD 458.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence Market in Agriculture Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Agriculture Industry Analysis Report by Application (Robotics, Crop and soil management, and Animal husbandry) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/artificial-intelligence-market-in-agriculture-industry-analysis

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry is driven by maximizing profits in farm operations. In addition, smart sensors and precision agriculture is anticipated to boost the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the agriculture industry.

The yield and output of crops and animals must be maximized to increase profits in farm operations. With AI technologies, farmers can control and monitor the equipment, through their smartphones and also receive statistical predictions for crops and livestock. Smart sensors, satellite imagery, and other cloud-based technologies are highly beneficial to observe and record data thereby maximizing production output. In animal husbandry, AI technologies help to analyze the health and physical well-being of animals. Such timely monitoring saves money and maximizes profits in farm operations which drives the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry market during the forecast period.

Major Five Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry Companies:

Ag Leader Technology
Ag Leader Technology offers AI in agriculture under the brand name InCommand.

aWhere Inc.
aWhere Inc. offers AI in agriculture by providing weather insights with in-time weather data to deliver actionable solutions.

Corteva Inc.
Corteva Inc. offers AI in agriculture under the brand name AgStudio which provides crop management solutions.

Deere & Co.
Deere & Co. offers machine learning technology for crop and soil monitoring, predictive analytics, and agricultural robots.

DTN LLC
DTN LLC offers AI in agriculture under the brand name ClearAg, DTN ProphetX, and other brands.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Agriculture Industry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

  • Robotics - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Crop and soil management - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Animal husbandry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Agriculture Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Food Processing Machinery Market- The food processing machinery market is segmented by application (MPS, bakery, dairy, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market- The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is segmented by technology (cooling condensation and wet desiccation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
