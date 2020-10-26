SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0718 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’901 0.3%  Dollar 0.9049 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -2.2% 
26.10.2020 08:44:00

Article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study to be published in November

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today that the publication of the article on RhoVac's Phase I/II study is set to be published in November.

As previously disclosed, the article elaborating on the results of RhoVac's Phase I/II study in prostate cancer including the 12-month follow-up period, has been accepted for publication in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The publication now indicates that the release of the article will take place in November, a few weeks later than previously suggested. The article will feature an elaboration on the mode of action of RV001, but also a discussion on the PSA data findings indicating possibilities of delaying disease progression, for which RhoVac's currently ongoing phase IIb study is aimed at providing substantial evidence.

RhoVac's CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "Despite the minor delay, I am very happy about the confirmation on the publication of this article. We have waited for this publication a long time, and now and I am excited to address its findings with our potential partners."

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-10-202008:30 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/article-on-rhovac-s-phase-i-ii-study-to-be-published-in-november,c3225171

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3225171/1325832.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/article-on-rhovacs-phase-iii-study-to-be-published-in-november-301159365.html

SOURCE RhoVac

