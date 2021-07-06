Arthur named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Governance and Responsible AI

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur, the AI monitoring & governance company, has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in their newly released report titled "Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI."

According to the report, Gartner predicts that "Through 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to scale digital business will fail because they do not take a modern approach to data and analytics governance."

"We consider it a great honor to be named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor,'" says Adam Wenchel, CEO of Arthur. "We strongly believe in the importance of AI governance and responsibility and are glad to see Gartner highlighting trends in this industry. We believe this designation recognizes our commitment to creating the most comprehensive set of model monitoring tools possible to enable any company to operationalize AI governance seamlessly."

The report "is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services", and highlights the "adoption of artificial intelligence is pushing organizations from declarations of their responsible and ethical AI principles to actions."

According to Gartner, "Responsible artificial intelligence (AI) is in the spotlight because of the increased organizational and societal exposure to AI bias, distrust and lack of fairness that stand in the way of AI adoption. The more ubiquitous AI becomes, the more AI practitioners recognize in their everyday work that data and algorithms amplify and perpetuate human biases."

Since its inception in 2018, Arthur has cemented its position as the leading model monitoring and governance solution in the market with many industry-exclusive features such as comprehensive support for natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision models . In April, it was named one of CB Insight's AI 100 list, which recognizes promising private AI companies globally, for the second consecutive year.

If you're a Gartner client, you can access the full report here: Cool Vendors in AI Governance and Responsible AI

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arthur

Arthur is a proactive machine learning model monitoring platform that gives you the confidence that your AI deployments are performing as expected and the peace of mind that you can catch and fix issues before they impact your business or cause harm. With performance monitoring, bias detection, and customizable alerts, Arthur makes sure that you never miss an issue, and Arthur's explainability engine makes runtime debugging effortless.

