Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite-recherche Canada collaborates on global initiative to respond to COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite-recherche Canada is collaborating with the COVID-19 Global Rheumatology Alliance on an international initiative collecting information on rheumatology patients with COVID-19 from around the world. By gathering data specific to rheumatology patients, the Alliance will gain important insights on how COVID-19 impacts rheumatology patients, and more specifically, how autoimmune diseases and immunosuppressive medications influence the risk of infection and the outcomes of COVID-19.

Arthritis Research Canada is pleased to announce that our Associate Scientific Director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is the Regional Canadian Lead on the COVID-19 Global Rheumatology Alliance. "By collecting world-wide data and analysing it in real time, this important research will inform treatment recommendations specific to rheumatology patients," Dr. Lacaille said. "Simply put, we will be able to answer our patients' questions on what to do with their immunosuppressive medications, based on real data about their medications' safety and efficacy. Currently we assume it is better for people to stay on their immunosuppressants because the severe manifestations of COVID-19 are due to the immune system's reaction to the virus, but it would be very useful to have real data confirming this."

More information on this initiative may be found at: http://rheum-covid.org/.

A separate initiative by the COVID-19 Global Rheumatology Alliance, is collecting information from adults (and parents of children) with rheumatic diseases to gain a better understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people living with rheumatic diseases. If you would like to participate, please visit https://rheum-covid.org/patient-survey/.

There are currently over 6 million Canadians, young and old, who struggle with one or more of the 100 types of arthritis. This collaboration is significant to Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team as they work to address the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people with arthritis.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Led by world-renowned rheumatologist, Dr. John Esdaile, Arthritis Research Canada's scientific team of over 100 are creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Within British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

