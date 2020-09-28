28.09.2020 15:21:00

ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery present the exclusive Banksy exhibition 'Catch Me If You Can' in-gallery and virtually (8 - 15 October 2020)

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTCELS in partnership with HOFA Gallery, launches 'Catch Me If You Can', an exhibition devoted exclusively to iconic works by Banksy, 8 - 15 October in London and virtually.

Monkey Queen by Banksy, 2003, Screenprint in colours on wove paper (49 x 35cm) (PRNewsfoto/HOFA Gallery,ARTCELS)

ARTCELS is a digital art investment platform designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible. Subscribers can buy shares in the carefully curated portfolio of blue-chip artworks, and then enjoy their investments through global exhibitions. 

In a nod to Banksy's career-long campaign to democratise art 'Catch Me If You Can' will also be shown virtually, allowing anyone, and anywhere, to access the show free of charge. ARTCELS' founder and HOFA Co-Founder, Elio D'Anna said, "When we set out to create ARTCELS, we wanted to make blue-chip contemporary art more accessible to a wider audience of young, tech-savvy people eager to experience art across boundaries. Banksy epitomizes this ideal and his career is built around the vision of liberating art for the people. So, we are very honoured to be hosting this exhibition and hope people from around the world will tune in to experience Banksy as never before."

Banksy's reputation is at an all-time global high as he continues to create work that deploys irony and satire masterfully in the critique of society and politics. No stranger to controversy, the anonymous artist has consistently spoken truth to people and power through his simple but poignant artworks, wading fearlessly into burning issues like the current migrant crisis. His increasing fanbase and bulletproof street credibility have seen the value of his works increase rapidly in recent years, and 'Catch Me If You Can' will showcase some of the critical works that have endeared Banksy to fans and collectors around the world.

Leading the featured artworks in this exhibition is 'Monkey Queen' created in 2003, which features the artist's most beloved satirical character cast in a most unlikely role. Also set to feature is a signed and dated screenprint of a pink 'Jack and Jill' painting which critiques an insidious, sprawling policing system that co-opts the most innocent citizens.

Preparations for this show come as ARTCELS looks forward to the upcoming launch of its own art-backed digital currency ARTEM. Scheduled for release in early 2021, ARTEM coin is designed to make art investments more secure and more discreet for young, up-and-coming collectors eager to take calculated investment risks and support emerging contemporary artists.

Contact:
Emma-Louise O'Neill
emmalouise@thehouseeoffineart.com  
+44 7515 136909

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282616/HOFA_Gallery_ARTCELS_Banksy.jpg

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artcels-and-hofa-gallery-present-the-exclusive-banksy-exhibition-catch-me-if-you-can-in-gallery-and-virtually-8--15-october-2020-301138986.html

SOURCE ARTCELS; HOFA Gallery

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.16
4.98 %
CS Group 9.16
4.45 %
Swiss Re 69.44
3.18 %
The Swatch Grp 214.70
2.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.30
2.77 %
Sika 222.40
0.32 %
Givaudan 3’949.00
0.18 %
Lonza Grp 569.40
0.11 %
Nestle 109.66
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 329.60
-0.41 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:13
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 25%p.a. und Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
10:00
Economic Impact of Virus Drives FX
09:02
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:04
Daily Markets: SMI – Konsolidierung in Gefahr / Amazon – Unterstützung wird vorerst verteidigt
06:00
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Trotz schwacher September-Performce: Analysten setzen weiter auf Apple-Aktie
Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Relief-Aktie verliert: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Experten: Auf diese Bereiche sollten Anleger nach dem Ende der Corona-Pandemie setzen
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea startet mit Kandidat Derazantinib in die Phase-1/2-Tests zu Magenkrebs
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- SMI im Plus -- DAX klettert kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenbeginn vorbörslich aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex kann kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB