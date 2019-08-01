01.08.2019 16:31:00

Art Van Furniture Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Van Furniture has announced key changes to its leadership team which includes the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Boire. The board of directors has engaged a leading executive search firm to assist in finding a replacement for Boire, who will be transitioning out of the role in the coming weeks. 

The company also announced the appointment of Chris Pelcher as executive vice president, chief merchandising officer. Pelcher replaces Gail Galea, who has left the company. Pelcher most recently served as general manager of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture, which are owned by Art Van LLC. He has more than 25 years of furniture and mattress experience and will oversee the merchandising strategy for the company's brands in addition to his responsibilities leading the day-to-day operations of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture.

"It's such an honor to have the opportunity to lead merchandising for the Art Van family of brands," said Pelcher. "I have known and admired the Art Van brand for many years, and am privileged to continue our tradition of bringing great product and great value to our customers."

Pelcher, along with Jim Ferguson, chief operating officer; Mark Censoprano, chief marketing officer; David Ladd, chief financial officer; and Michelle Dolski, senior vice president of human resources, will collectively assume the responsibilities required to lead the day-to-day operations of the company.

In addition, Gary Van Elslander, board member and son of founder Art Van Elslander, has assumed the role of chairman of the board. In this newly created position, Van Elslander will provide guidance to the executive team and the board utilizing his decades of expertise that helped Art Van Furniture become the Midwest No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer.

"Today marks another important step in Art Van's transformational journey," said Van Elslander. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the board of directors, the executive leadership team, and our dedicated Art Van associates who proudly embody my father's vision when he founded his iconic company 60 years ago."

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.
At Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 190 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich.Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-van-furniture-announces-changes-to-executive-leadership-team-300895031.html

SOURCE Art Van Furniture

