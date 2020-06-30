Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
Art Travel Shoe Brand UIN Footwear Gives Away Shoes to Frontline Nurses Worldwide

BARCELONA, Spain, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses and healthcare workers are the heroes of our time. Every day for months they have been risking their lives to stand by our bedsides, helping and caring for us during this global coronavirus pandemic. Now UIN Footwear is recognizing their efforts with a new program: "Stand by Me".

On International Nurses Day on 12thMay 2020, UIN launched a giveaway campaign for nurses who have borne the brunt of the pandemic all over the world. As the world's leading art travel shoe brand, UIN launched a special edition sky blue shoe for nurses, with a special heart and cardiographic pattern that truly sets them apart.

Nurses are on their feet all day and they need shoes that will help them get through their endless hours of caring. UIN shoes are the perfect answer. They are super light and yet supportive, with soft, cushioned insoles that provide a massage-like function to keep your feet feeling fresh and comfortable. They also have arch supports, so as the day wears on and the nurses' feet get tired, UIN shoes are helping them to get through their day. Just as they are helping so many people get through this terrible disease.

As part of the "Stand by Me" program, UIN also invited nurses to share their stories and pictures on the UIN Facebook. Many pictures they sent in showed faces bruised and creased with fatigue, but with firm, clear eyes behind their protective shields. One nurse explained that "Either fighting at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle or continuing our daily working routine, this disease changed us all greatly. I was consumed with fear every day as many of my colleagues had died, but I was also proud knowing I was about to help someone, and this enabled me to conquer my fear." These moving images and stories captured the hearts of UIN fans everywhere.

With tremendous support from the worldwide UIN community of fans, the "Stand by Me" program has so far given away the Special Edition UIN shoes to nurses in the US, Italy, Canada, Germany, and other countries globally. 

UIN Footwear

Founded in 2014, UIN Footwear is a Spain originated D2C (Direct to Customer) footwear brand. Deeply rooted in travel and art, UIN has created the unique category of Art Travel Shoes and ranks 5th on Amazon worldwide in Loafers and Slip-On shoe category. Art and Comfort are the two most crucial features of UIN's canvas shoes which bear creative designs from artists across the globe. The contoured insoles of UIN shoes resemble the natural shape of feet, while the soft and breathable material creates flexibility for all-day comfort.

For more information, visit https://www.uinfootwear.com/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-travel-shoe-brand-uin-footwear-gives-away-shoes-to-frontline-nurses-worldwide-301085535.html

SOURCE UIN Footwear

