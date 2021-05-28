SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’465 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’897 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’015 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 69.5 1.0% 
28.05.2021 05:53:00

Art Star Program is officially launched to empower CG dreams

SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Star program team often receives many inquiries from creators in the CG industry. Some of them hope to receive assistance support due to lack of funds and professional equipment, while some creators are in urgent need of resources for professional skills training.

Under such circumstances, the program team decided to launch the Art Star program together with partners from various global CG circles to help those who want to achieve their CG dreams. Through this program, the program team hopes to contribute to developing the global CG industry together with all partners.

It is initiated by the Art Star program Team, CIOFF, ACM SIGGRAPH Chapters, XP-PEN, Adobe Authorized Training Center China Region, ArtStaion, UGEE, UDM PAINT, China division of 2021 ACA World Championship, WingFox, HuaBan.com, Moho Pro, Kumoricon, and IADGE.

Who can apply

This program aims to support CG hobbyists, CG professional content creators, and CG studios. As long as the applicants have CG dreams, no matter where and who they are, they have chance to achieve their goals and take part in this activity.

What will they get

Funds
If applicants obtains the support qualification, they can get the corresponding financial support according to actual situation.

Equipment
Program partners will provide applicants with pen displays or pen tablets to improve their skills and abilities.

Traffic
Art Star and partners will help amplify artist art and social media accounts.

Courses
The applicants can receive the course training resources from Art Star program if they pass the evaluation.

Software
If applicants pass the evaluation, they can get the corresponding CG software supports provided by the program partners.

Program Timetable

16th April - 15th September 2021: Application period;
16th September- late October 2021: Evaluation period;
Early November 2021: The distribution of support resources.

Welcome to go to program homepage to learn more
https://bit.ly/art-star-hq

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519954/1.mp4

﻿

