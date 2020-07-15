ARS/Rescue Rooter of Vero Beach Surprises Healthcare Hero on COVID-19 Frontline with Home Services Makeover

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Program, ARS/Rescue Rooter of Vero Beach, a local Heating and Cooling services provider, is giving a new HVAC unit to Nicole Clark, a deserving ER nurse at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. The Healthcare Heroes program is an extension of the year-round, company-wide ARS Cares initiative through ARS/Rescue Rooter, and has given more than 50 free home services makeovers to healthcare professionals across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know the healthcare workers in our community have been working tirelessly during this pandemic to ensure our safety. We wanted to make sure they had a comfortable and safe environment to come home to as our way of saying thanks," said Ryan O'Neil, General Manager.

As physically and mentally hard as it is especially during COVID-19, Clark is also a disabled veteran and was a Navy Corpsman for over 5 years. She has been working 5 days a week since the pandemic started while her parents help take care of her children (3 and 7) who are now home schooled. She has been caring for others in their time of need for over 12 years. The installation of Clark's new HVAC unit was completed on June 20th.

The ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes program was announced on May 13. Friends, family members and co-workers were asked to nominate individuals and share stories of why a Vero Beach area healthcare worker was deserving of a home services makeover to ensure comfort and relaxation. ARS received more than 400 nominations.

The ARS Cares initiative was launched in 2016 to cultivate positive relationships with communities where we live, work, and play. Since that time, more than 90 home services makeovers have been completed, donating more than $500,000 of HVAC systems and water heaters to deserving recipients. To learn more about ARS Cares and view official Terms & Conditions, visit ars.com/ars-cares.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 7,000 employees. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, 4 Eco Services, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select, Florida Home Air Conditioning, Green Star Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, Rescue Rooter, RighTime Home Services, RS Andrews, TempRite Air Conditioning and Heating, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. As an Exceptional Service Provider, the ARS Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists. ARS requires background checks and drug tests on all employees. We hire professionals with the highest level of integrity. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."

