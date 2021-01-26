Arrive Market Forecasts Top Trends and Product Formats for CBD Industry in 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Market, a first-of-its-kind online CBD marketplace with a curated selection of high-quality, lab verified products, has released its predictions for this year's top trends and product formats driving the CBD industry.

This year's forecast by Arrive Market was developed through an investigative approach into the shift of consumer behaviors from the past several years, and most notably, how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those behaviors even further. The trends dive into new products and formats, as well as new ingredient integration. With CBD gaining more awareness and popularity for its anti-inflammatory properties, new variations of traditional CBD uses are expected to drive innovation in the year ahead.

The top trends and product formats the CBD industry can expect to see in 2021 are:

At-Home Self-Care

According to a report from Mintel in Jan. 2020 , the trend of at-home beauty and self-care routines had been rising pre-pandemic as consumers take a more holistic and routine approach to their well-being, but has further escalated throughout COVID-19. With many salons and spas closed, consumers are turning to treatments and solutions that can be done at home. The trend is likely to continue with products including Luna Volta Bath Bombs, Dogwood Botanicals Calendula Rose Cream and Juna Ease Functional Body Oil to help bring the spa experience home.

Transdermals, or topical patches, are an easy-to-use format that allows for complete control, making it an approachable, simple entry point for new CBD users. The Good Patch is a discreet state-of-the-art patch that works steadily and consistently over an 8-12 hour period to help increase energy, soothe aches and pains, support hangover or hot flash symptoms and more.

CBD + Cannabigerol (CBG)

CBG has been dubbed the "Rolls Royce" of cannabinoids for its physical and emotional soothing properties. While it shares the well-known anti-inflammatory and pain-modulating properties as CBD, the unique pull of CBG is its fast-acting effects on anxiety. According to a KFF Tracking Poll, research has found that four in ten adults age 18 and older (40%) were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression due to the pandemic. Younger adults were significantly more likely than older adults to report anxiety or depression. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on mental health is expected to continue playing an important role in consumers' purchasing patterns. Top products that include both CBD and CBG include Juna Ease Drops (CBG:CBD), Juna Nightcap Sleep Drops, Plant People Drops+ Relief and Plant People Relief+ Cooling Body Cream.

CBD for Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

CBD is known to help a number of conditions including feelings of anxiousness, pain and inflammation, but CBD is now being used to help ease common PMS discomfort including bloating, fatigue, cramps and mood swings. One product on the forefront of this trend is Nu Bloom Botanicals Oral Spray - PMS.

CBD + Nootropics/Adaptogens

As consumers continue to seek out holistic and proactive ways to manage their mental health and brain function, the CBD industry can expect to see a rise in combining CBD with nootropics and adaptogens for full cognitive benefits. Plant People's Stay Sharp Capsules are formulated with CBD, herbal nootropics, adaptogens and nervines to enhance cognition and brain function.

As self-care became a top priority in 2020, so did the rise in online shopping for daily needs. According to Nielsen, the number of shoppers who consider themselves to exclusively shop online for everyday items was up 133% between Sept. 2019 and Sept. 2020. That trend isn't slowing anytime soon. eMarketer projects that retail ecommerce sales in the United States will grow to $843.15 billion in 2021, up from $794.5 billion in 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic drastically increased the importance and emphasis on self-care for consumers, who are embracing new products and ingredients in the CBD market," said Greg Willsey, founder of Arrive Market. "We are optimistic about the continued growth of ecommerce in 2021 and the ability to reach new customers who are looking for high-quality CBD products proven to make a positive difference on overall health and well-being."

To learn more about Arrive Market and to shop the products, visit www.Arrive.Market, or follow the company on Instagram (@Arrive.Market) or Facebook (@ShopArriveMarket) for updates.

About Arrive Market

Arrive Market is an online marketplace with a curated selection of high-quality, lab-tested CBD products, transforming the wellness shopping experience for consumers. With beautiful and functional brands offering unique formats of CBD products from beverages to capsules to patches and even skincare, and functional applications ranging from calm to sleep to beauty and more, Arrive Market serves as consumers' one-stop-shop for total wellness. Arrive's current portfolio of brands consists of Dogwood Botanicals, Juna, Nu Bloom Botanicals, Plant People, Rhythm, Sagely Naturals, The Good Patch, Vybes and Luna Volta. To learn more about Arrive Market and to shop the products, visit www.Arrive.Market, or follow the company on Instagram (@Arrive.Market) or Facebook (@ShopArriveMarket) for updates.

