11.07.2019 09:20:01
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of AGM and Directorate Change
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
11 July 2019
Arricano Real Estate Plc
("Arricano" or the "Company")
Result of AGM and Change to Directorate
Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 3, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting yesterday were duly approved.
Resolution 3, which was not approved, concerned the re-appointment of Mykhailo Merkulov as a Director of the Company. As a result, Mr Merkulov will stand down from the Board of Directors, but will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until 08 September 2019.
|ISIN:
|CY0102941610
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ARO
|LEI Code:
|213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|13094
|EQS News ID:
|839805
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
