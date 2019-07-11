<
11.07.2019 09:20:01

Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of AGM and Directorate Change

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of AGM and Directorate Change

11-Jul-2019 / 08:20 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

11 July 2019

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Result of AGM and Change to Directorate

 

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 3, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting yesterday were duly approved.

Resolution 3, which was not approved, concerned the re-appointment of Mykhailo Merkulov as a Director of the Company. As a result, Mr Merkulov will stand down from the Board of Directors, but will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until 08 September 2019.

 

Arricano Real Estate plc

Tetiana Klimuk

 

Tel: +38 044 594 9471

Nominated Adviser and Broker:                   

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding 

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Financial PR:                                     

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/Fergus Young

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

 

 
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 13094
EQS News ID: 839805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

