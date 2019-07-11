Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of AGM and Directorate Change

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

11 July 2019

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Result of AGM and Change to Directorate

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 3, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting yesterday were duly approved.

Resolution 3, which was not approved, concerned the re-appointment of Mykhailo Merkulov as a Director of the Company. As a result, Mr Merkulov will stand down from the Board of Directors, but will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until 08 September 2019.