01.09.2020 16:51:00

Arria NLG introduces Microsoft Excel add-in bringing dynamic, on demand natural language summaries and report automation to spreadsheets

New integration turns Excel data into contextual narratives reducing the time it takes to identify and communicate key insights

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG today introduced Arria for Excel, a Microsoft Office add-in that brings natural language generation (NLG) functionality to any user of Microsoft Excel.

Users worldwide rely on the robust functionality and intuitive design of Microsoft Excel to help them analyze and understand data. Arria's add-in brings data understanding to the masses.

Arria for Excel adds natural-language summaries and report automation right within the worksheet, instantly turning volumes of data into insightful narratives. Users can tailor narratives to specific audiences, providing contextual commentary and explanatory analyses which are not only indistinguishable from those created by subject matter experts, but also created in seconds.

For enterprise professionals, Excel is entrenched as the most widely adopted business analytics tool and it is every analyst's tried-and-true tool for decision and reporting support. Arria augments existing Excel workflows with:

  • Consistency and accuracy. A next-generation report writer that dynamically automates data-driven financial summaries. Best practices are captured and maintained. Last-minute changes are no longer nerve-racking.
  • Timeliness of reporting. Financial reports must be available in time to inform decision making. Therefore, financial reports can now be published as soon as possible after the end of the reporting period.
  • Team sharing. With volumes of data changing at a pace like never before, insightful information delivery across the enterprise provides clarity and confidence in times of uncertainty.

    • If you're like most people, the first time you use it, you'll wonder how you ever got along without it.  It is simply a superb addition to the software, dramatically increasing productivity, efficiency and speed to decision-making.

    "For data to have value, enterprises must be able to extract meaningful insights that lead to positive business outcomes," said Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG. "They need to reduce the time it takes to get to those insights, and take action."

    Businesses that generate analysis and reports with basic tables and charts lacking advanced language analytics are competitively disadvantaged. Pairing Arria NLG technology with Excel eliminates these constraints by augmenting complex analysis with easy-to-digest narrative directly within worksheets.

    In an ever-changing time, businesses and governments are turning to technology to simplify and operationalize what was previously complex and time consuming. Arria for Excel has the potential to drive the user experience of next-generation augmented analytics tools expanding the benefits to a wider audience.

    For details, please visit: https://www.arria.com/excel/

    About Arria NLG

    Arria NLG is a form of artificial intelligence that transforms structured data into natural language. Through data analysis, knowledge automation, language generation and tailored information delivery, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns data into written or spoken narrative at machine speed and on a massive scale by giving data the power of language.

    The Arria NLG platform gives you the ability to take advantage of pre-built out-of-the-box apps—or, you can create and customize your own projects. Arria has a rapidly growing list of global clients and partners providing solutions across multiple industries including; banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news and media.

    Media Contact: Jenn Mastrangelo
    jennifer.mastrangelo@arria.com

    SOURCE Arria NLG

    Related Links

    https://www.arria.com/excel/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246992/Arria_NLG.jpg  
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164169/Arria_NLG_Logo.jpg  

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    CieFinRichemont 60.68
    		1.54 %
    Novartis 79.22
    		1.51 %
    Givaudan 3’842.00
    		1.37 %
    Roche Hldg G 319.75
    		1.28 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 338.10
    		1.23 %
    Geberit 521.80
    		0.23 %
    CS Group 9.92
    		-0.16 %
    Swisscom 498.70
    		-0.26 %
    Sika 215.90
    		-0.32 %
    Lonza Grp 556.00
    		-0.79 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    16:03
    		Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
    15:59
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    15:38
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
    08:20
    		SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
    31.08.20
    		Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
    28.08.20
    		Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
    14.08.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    31.08.20
    		Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
    28.08.20
    		Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
    28.08.20
    		Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
    mehr
    Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
    Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit sattem Kursplus
    Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
    Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
    Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
    15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
    Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
    Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
    Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
    Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
    Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX zeigt sich derweil schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB