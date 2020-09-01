Arria NLG introduces Microsoft Excel add-in bringing dynamic, on demand natural language summaries and report automation to spreadsheets

New integration turns Excel data into contextual narratives reducing the time it takes to identify and communicate key insights

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG today introduced Arria for Excel, a Microsoft Office add-in that brings natural language generation (NLG) functionality to any user of Microsoft Excel.

Users worldwide rely on the robust functionality and intuitive design of Microsoft Excel to help them analyze and understand data. Arria's add-in brings data understanding to the masses.

Arria for Excel adds natural-language summaries and report automation right within the worksheet, instantly turning volumes of data into insightful narratives. Users can tailor narratives to specific audiences, providing contextual commentary and explanatory analyses which are not only indistinguishable from those created by subject matter experts, but also created in seconds.

For enterprise professionals, Excel is entrenched as the most widely adopted business analytics tool and it is every analyst's tried-and-true tool for decision and reporting support. Arria augments existing Excel workflows with:

Consistency and accuracy. A next-generation report writer that dynamically automates data-driven financial summaries. Best practices are captured and maintained. Last-minute changes are no longer nerve-racking.

Timeliness of reporting. Financial reports must be available in time to inform decision making. Therefore, financial reports can now be published as soon as possible after the end of the reporting period.

Team sharing. With volumes of data changing at a pace like never before, insightful information delivery across the enterprise provides clarity and confidence in times of uncertainty.

If you're like most people, the first time you use it, you'll wonder how you ever got along without it. It is simply a superb addition to the software, dramatically increasing productivity, efficiency and speed to decision-making.

"For data to have value, enterprises must be able to extract meaningful insights that lead to positive business outcomes," said Sharon Daniels, CEO, Arria NLG. "They need to reduce the time it takes to get to those insights, and take action."

Businesses that generate analysis and reports with basic tables and charts lacking advanced language analytics are competitively disadvantaged. Pairing Arria NLG technology with Excel eliminates these constraints by augmenting complex analysis with easy-to-digest narrative directly within worksheets.

In an ever-changing time, businesses and governments are turning to technology to simplify and operationalize what was previously complex and time consuming. Arria for Excel has the potential to drive the user experience of next-generation augmented analytics tools expanding the benefits to a wider audience.

About Arria NLG

Arria NLG is a form of artificial intelligence that transforms structured data into natural language. Through data analysis, knowledge automation, language generation and tailored information delivery, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Arria dynamically turns data into written or spoken narrative at machine speed and on a massive scale by giving data the power of language.

The Arria NLG platform gives you the ability to take advantage of pre-built out-of-the-box apps—or, you can create and customize your own projects. Arria has a rapidly growing list of global clients and partners providing solutions across multiple industries including; banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news and media.

