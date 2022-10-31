SMI 10'790 0.2%  SPI 13'752 0.1%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'275 0.2%  Euro 0.9939 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'621 0.2%  Gold 1'641 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20'793 1.2%  Dollar 1.0004 0.4%  Öl 94.6 -1.8% 
Aroundtown Aktie [Valor: 38311137 / ISIN: LU1673108939]
31.10.2022 11:59:44

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown
6.92 CHF -5.01%
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

31-Oct-2022 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 84 Interim Announcement

 In the period from 24 October 2022 up to and including 28 October 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,642,819 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
24.10.2022 347,890 1.91696
25.10.2022 406,543 1.92101
26.10.2022 249,198 2.02221
27.10.2022 340,563 2.08971
28.10.2022 1,298,625 2.02506
In total 2,642,819 2.00290

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 31 October 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 197841
EQS News ID: 1475569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

